28.09.2023 13:00:06
Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company
Renewi plc (RWI)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|GB00BNR4T868
|HOL
|RWI
|213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|274670
|1737035
