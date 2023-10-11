11.10.2023 17:15:09

Renewi plc: Opening Position Disclosure

Renewi plc (RWI)
11-Oct-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

FORM 8 (OPD)

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

Renewi plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Renewi plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

10 October 2023

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

 

Class of relevant security:

 

Ordinary Shares of £1.00 each par value

 

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

Nil

0

Nil

0

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

Nil

0

Nil

0

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

0

Nil

0

 

 TOTAL:

Nil

0

Nil

0

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Nil

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

 

 

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

 

  1. Holdings of directors of Renewi plc:

 

Name

Number of Ordinary Shares held

Percentage of total issued share capital (to two decimal places)

Beneficial Owner/ Controller

Otto de Bont

329,272

0.41

Otto de Bont

Annemieke den Otter

55,302

0.07

Annemieke den Otter

Luc Sterckx

28,500

0.04

Luc Sterckx and Christine Stymans

Total:

413,074

0.51

 

 

  1. Options and awards held by directors of Renewi plc:

 

Name

Number of Renewi shares awarded

Date of grant

Date of vesting

Date of expiry

Exercise price

Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

Otto de Bont

32,542

22 June 2020

22 June 2024/2025*

22 June 2024/2025*

Nil

 

18,229

23 July 2021

23 July 2024

23 July 2024

Nil

 

22,798

16 June 2022

16 June 2025

16 June 2025

Nil

 

24,242

19 June 2023

19 June 2026

19 June 2026

Nil

Annemieke den Otter

 

18,302

19 June 2023

19 June 2026

19 June 2026

Nil

Name

Number of Renewi shares awarded

Date of grant

Date of vesting

Date of expiry

Exercise price

LTIP

Otto de Bont

118,131

23 July 2021

23 July 2024

23 July 2024

Nil

 

94,931

16 June 2022

16 June 2025

16 June 2025

Nil

 

136,590

19 June 2023

19 June 2026

19 June 2026

Nil

Annemieke den Otter

92,814

19 June 2023

19 June 2026

19 June 2026

Nil

 

20,432

16 June 2022

16 June 2025

16 June 2025

Nil

 

* 50% of these shares will be released on 22 June 2024 and other 50% on 22 June 2025.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

None.

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

None.

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:

11 October 2023
Contact name:

Dominic Murray
Telephone number:

+44 (0) 7855 960721

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BNR4T868
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: RWI
LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 277458
EQS News ID: 1746769

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

