Renewi plc: Response to possible offer announcement by Macquarie

28 September 2023

Renewi PLC (Renewi or the Company)

Response to possible offer announcement by Macquarie

The Board of Renewi (the Board) notes the recent announcement made by Macquarie Asset Management (Macquarie) regarding a possible offer for the Company.

The Board confirms that on 25 September it received an unsolicited and highly conditional non-binding proposal from Macquarie in relation to a proposed all-cash offer of 775 pence per Renewi share. The Board considered the proposal in detail and believes it fundamentally undervalues the value of Renewi and its prospects, and following due consideration it was rejected this morning.

The Board of Renewi strongly urges shareholders to take no action at this time. A further announcement will be made when appropriate.

For the purposes of Rule 2.5(a) of the Code, this announcement has been made without the consent of Macquarie.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, Macquarie is required, by not later than 5.00 p.m. on 26 October 2023 (being 28 days after todays date), to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code or announce that it does not intend to make an offer for the Company, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code.

