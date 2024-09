Renovaro To Seek Funds From Strategic Investors To Acquire Up To 20% Of RenovaroCube

(RTTNews) - The Board of Renovaro, Inc (RENB) said it plans to seek strategic investors to acquire up to 20% of RenovaroCube, currently a subsidiary. The opportunity will be available to all potential investors including current shareholders. RenovaroCube expects to use the proceeds from the offering primarily to advance its platform.

RenovaroCube is a molecular data science company with a background in FinTech. It brings together artificial intelligence technology for multi-omics and multi-modal data analysis, and the expertise of a multidisciplinary team to radically accelerate precision medicine.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.