RePack by oceansix Selected to Participate in the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator

Tel Aviv, Israel May 30, 2024 – Oceansix Future Paths Ltd. (“oceansix” or the “Company”), a leader in advanced recycling and manufacturing technological solutions, and its recent acquisition, RePack, a leading provider of reusable packaging solutions, are pleased to announce RePack’s selection to participate in the prestigious Amazon Sustainability Accelerator. This recognition highlights RePack's innovative approach to tackling the single-use packaging challenge and marks a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionise e-commerce deliveries.

oceansix is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV: OSIX), in New York (OTCQB: AKMYF), and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A3EFB0, ISIN: IL0011948283, 5FC0). This acquisition aligns with oceansix’s commitment to advancing sustainable technologies and expanding its portfolio of innovative solutions.

A Global Recognition for RePack's Vanguard Solutions

Chosen from hundreds of applicants worldwide, RePack will join 14 other pioneering European companies in the third edition of the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator. The selected companies will participate in a comprehensive four-week Program that offers an unparalleled platform to enhance business operations, pilot innovative technologies with Amazon, and establish strategic partnerships.

Unmatched Opportunities for Growth and Innovation

Participants will benefit from expert-led workshops, specialised mentorship, and access to a robust network of entrepreneurs in the sustainability and logistics sector. They will also have the opportunity to pitch their innovative solutions for potential trials within Amazon's European operations, with the possibility of earning up to €2 million in financial support.

Peter Peltonen, RePack's COO, stated, "Being selected for the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator is a key achievement for RePack. This Program will not only help us scale our solutions but also refine our strategies with guidance from industry leaders in logistics and e-commerce. Working with reusable packaging providers aligns perfectly with Amazon's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions."

Aligning Innovations for a Circular Vision

RePack will collaborate closely with Amazon's Sustainability, Climate Pledge Fund, and Climate Pledge Friendly teams. This collaboration aims to align RePack's innovations with Amazon's ambitious sustainability objectives, providing tailored support to accelerate progress.

Elad Hameiri, CEO of oceansix, added, "We are pleased for the recognition of RePack's innovative solutions by an industry leader such as Amazon and thank the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator committee for the trust in our team. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to advance circular services for packaging deliveries and we're confident that RePack's participation will drive significant progress in sustainable packaging solutions, setting new standards for the industry.”

RePack looks forward to leveraging this opportunity to expand its impact and contribute to a more sustainable and circular future.

About oceansix

oceansix Future Paths Ltd. remains at the forefront of creating sustainable solutions that not only convert waste into valuable products but also advocate the principles of a circular economy. Oceansix’s unwavering commitment to sustainability is intensified by its strategic alliance with RePack, magnifying its impact on global environmental challenges.

About RePack

RePack is more than just another reusable packaging supplier; they’re pioneers in revolutionising the way businesses approach packaging. Rather than simply selling packaging repeatedly, RePack is dedicated to establishing efficient reuse systems that eliminate the need for companies to constantly replenish their packaging supplies.

RePack’s mission is clear: to provide innovative reusable packaging solutions that not only shrink the environmental footprint of deliveries but also elevate the overall customer experience.

