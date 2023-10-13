|
13.10.2023 16:56:58
Repare : Phase 1 Trial Of Lunresertib Combination Shows Clear Signals Of Anti-tumor Activity
(RTTNews) - Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) said early data suggested that treatment with lunresertib in combination with camonsertib could result in efficacy outcomes for patients in the gynecological cancer setting. Encouraging safety and tolerability profile was observed as monotherapy and in combination with camonsertib.
The company reported the positive initial data from Modules 1 and 2 of its ongoing Phase 1 MYTHIC clinical trial evaluating lunresertib alone and in combination with camonsertib, an ATR inhibitor.
The company reported overall response of 33.3% across all tumor types and 50% RECIST response in patients with heavily pre-treated gynecologic tumors, including endometrial, ovarian and cervical, at the preliminary recommended phase 2 dose.
The company noted that the encouraging Phase 1 safety and tolerability profile and early antitumor efficacy data provide proof of concept for lunresertib and clear direction for further development of the chemotherapy-free combination of lunresertib + camonsertib to selectively target the lunresertib-relevant alterations across multiple tumor types, including line of sight on later stage randomized or otherwise definitive studies as the data continue to mature.
Lunresertib (RP-6306) is a first-in-class precision oncology small molecule PKMYT1 inhibitor that targets CCNE1 amplification, FBXW7 and PPP2R1A alterations in solid tumors. Lunresertib is being evaluated alone and in combination with camonsertib, a potent and selective oral inhibitor of ATR developed by Repare and now partnered with Roche for development excluding the lunresertib + camonsertib combination.
