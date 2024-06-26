Repare Therapeutics Announces Positive Results From Phase 1 Minotaur Trial For Advanced Solid Tumors

(RTTNews) - Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX), Wednesday announced positive initial data from its ongoing Minotaur trial, evaluating lunresertib in combination with Folfiri in patients with advanced solid tumors.

The trial showed an overall response rate of 18.2 percent across tumor types in heavily pretreated patients with tumors, and a clinical benefit of 51.5 percent.

The biotechnology company stated that the primary objectives of the trial were safety and tolerability, and determination of the recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule, whereas secondary objectives were pharmacokinetics, preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity, pharmacodynamics, and circulating tumor DNA monitoring.

"The encouraging tolerability and early antitumor efficacy data and the potential duration of treatment advantage of the combination of lunresertib plus Folfiri in this heavily pretreated patient population warrant further development in a randomized Phase 2 study," commented Maria Koehler, executive vice president and chief medical officer of Repare.

