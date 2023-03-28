REPAY to Serve as Backend Clearing and Settlement Provider for MiCamp Solutions

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced MiCamp Solutions ("MiCamp”) has chosen REPAY as its new clearing and settlement processor. REPAY will offer full-service, end-to-end processing capabilities, next-day funding, robust reporting with daily risk and settlement statements, and chargeback management.

REPAY’s proprietary clearing and settlement platform offers fully customizable programs, providing greater efficiency and quicker implementation than the legacy processors in the space. MiCamp selected REPAY as its clearing and settlement processor due to REPAY’s relationships with over a dozen sponsor banks and REPAY’s ability to service ISOs with comprehensive solutions specifically made for boarding, maintenance, risk and accounting.

"MiCamp is going through an important time in the trajectory of their company, and we’re thrilled to work with the team and their sponsor bank as they move from a retail ISO to a full liability portfolio,” said Shaler Alias, President, REPAY. "Our clearing and settlement platform is equipped to be flexible and provide the specific solutions that make the most sense for MiCamp and its merchants.”

"REPAY understands exactly what it takes to enhance the merchant experience through full-scale payment processing,” said Micah Kinsler, President, MiCamp Solutions. "As we look at our ISV business as an overall growth driver for our company, REPAY is a true partner every step of the way, helping us navigate the difficult decisions typically associated with becoming a full service provider.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About MiCamp Solutions

A financial technology firm, MiCamp Solutions is a trusted, worldwide leader for secure payment processing solutions. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company now has 25,000 clients world-wide, and processes $17 billion annual payment volume. MiCamp provides consulting and custom application engineering services designed to provide its merchants and partners relief from the payment pain points they are experiencing. The company’s extensive experience spans the entire spectrum of the global electronic payments industry and are utilized in conjunction with its core principles—Be Elite, Competitive, Reliable, Secure and Transparent. MiCamp always stands by its commitment to its clients, wanting to be "Your Best Relationship in Business.”

