Replimune Announces Positive Results From The Primary Analysis Of RP1, Nivolumab; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) on Thursday announced positive results from the primary analysis of the IGNYTE clinical trial involving RP1 and nivolumab for patients with anti-PD1 failed melanoma. Following this news, the stock is up 25%.

The trial's anti-PD1 failed melanoma group included 140 participants, and the primary data revealed a 33.6% overall response rate at the 12-month mark.

The combination of RP1 and nivolumab remains well-tolerated, with predominantly Grade 1-2 constitutional-type side effects being observed.

Furthermore, the company intends to submit a Biologics license application in the latter half of 2024 and is gearing up for a commercial launch next year.

Currently, REPL's stock is trading at $6.99, up 25.68% on Nasdaq.