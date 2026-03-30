REPLOID Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
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30.03.2026 10:00:03
REPLOID: First corporate bond issuance successfully placed after just a few days
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PRESS RELEASE
REPLOID: First corporate bond issuance successfully placed after just a few days
WELS, Austria – March 30, 2026 – In its crowd financing campaign, REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) offered investors the opportunity to invest in electronic corporate bonds starting from as little as €250.
Demand was tremendous, making the transaction a complete success: Just a few days after the launch, the issue volume of €1.5 million was reached, and the campaign was fully oversubscribed at a total volume of €1.65 million. As a result, the transaction closed well ahead of schedule.
The campaign specifically targeted retail investors from Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Finland. In total,756 investors took the opportunity to invest in REPLOID’s economically attractive business model in the circular economy sector. As a result, REPLOID gained greater visibility in the capital markets and significantly broadened its investor base.
Philip Pauer, Founder and CEO of REPLOID Group AG, stated: “The demand for our bonds was overwhelming. I would like to sincerely thank all 756 investors for their trust in REPLOID.”
The electronic bonds were placed via Invesdor,one of Europe’s leading impact-investing platforms.
About REPLOID Group AG
REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.
The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.
REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.
With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.
REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 100 people.
Contact
Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu
End of Media Release
Issuer: REPLOID Group AG
Key word(s): Enterprise
30.03.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Maria-Theresia-Straße 53
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2299766
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2299766 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
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