REPLY: After the AIRA Challenge, Roboverse Reply Is Awarded at ELROB 2024 for Its Autonomous Mobile Robot Management Platform

Roboverse Reply, the Reply Group company specialising in integration scenarios around Robotics and Reality Capture with Mixed Reality, has received the "Best Performance” award in the Recon Challenge at the European Land Robot Trial (ELROB) 2024, demonstrating how autonomous mobile robots enable remote reconnaissance missions. ELROB is Europe's most rigorous and longest-established field robotics and unmanned systems event, where leading robotics experts from around the world compete with their latest advancements across various disciplines. Roboverse Reply once again stood out with its robotics platform and VR interface, with which the experts recently also won this year's AIRA Challenge, an international contest for advanced solutions in autonomous inspection of industrial environments.

The Roboverse Reply team, with EPL's team, specialised in technical equipment for defusing services, focused on an autonomous solution for spaces recognition. Thanks to state-of-the-art AI technology and advanced sensor technology, Roboverse Reply’s platform allows users to navigate mobile robots such as Spot® from Boston Dynamics remotely through dangerous areas via VR glasses and perform tasks on site. In addition to thermal, depth and X-ray images, the robot also provides full-colour 3D scans and thus essential information about the surroundings and possible obstacles for the rescue team. All this information is combined in the VR system in real-time and enables intuitive and precise movement of the robot arm using the VR controller.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply, commented: "Winning the ELROB Recon and AIRA challenges proves the versatility of Roboverse Reply's robotics platform. Autonomous inspection of production plants and reconnaissance missions are just two examples of how it significantly increases efficiency and safety by improving the interface between humans and robots through VR control. We are constantly developing new solutions in the fields of Spatial Computing and Embodied AI so that our customers can receive even more tailored information and support for their use cases across various industries".

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Roboverse Reply

Roboverse Reply specializes in the integration scenarios around Robotics and Reality Capture with Mixed Reality, where Cloud or On-Premises Infrastructures require Enterprise-Ready solutions. Roboverse Reply solutions include AI Skills with sensor-based anomaly detection, Fleet Management for Internet of Robotic Things, Digital Twins and Business Logic to deliver end-to-end support for the customers. The Roboverse Reply platform enables Autonomous Preventive Inspection to prolong the lifespan of your infrastructures and interactive telepresence, crucial for Safety and Security purposes. www.roboverse.reply.com

