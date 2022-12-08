REPLY: Arlanis Reply Named Salesforce Implementation Partner of the Year and Community Impact Partner of the Year

Arlanis Reply, the Reply Group company specialized in Salesforce solutions and services, has been recognized with two awards from Salesforce for its outstanding performance as a partner in the categories "Salesforce Implementation Partner of the Year" and "Community Impact Partner of the Year" in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. With these Partner Awards, Salesforce annually honours partner companies that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to consistently delivering high-quality implementations and business outcomes for their clients.

The award for the "Salesforce Implementation Partner" was given in recognition of the variety, complexity and number of customer projects with the highest customer satisfaction. As a long-standing Salesforce Consulting Partner, Arlanis Reply convinced the jury with profound expertise and comprehensive knowledge of the entire Salesforce portfolio – as well as high quality in numerous, cross-industry customer projects.

The second "Community Impact Partner" award goes to Arlanis Reply for its commitment to equality, diversity and sustainable development, as well as its active involvement in the Salesforce Talent Alliance to consistently attract and train new talents.

"Reply supports leading global brands with cloud-native solutions that create amazing customer experiences across the entire customer journey and deliver the most innovative, intelligent and tailored transformational work. We are pleased with the recognition as Implementation Partner and the award for sustainable development, because an inclusive and respectful approach to equal opportunities and real-life diversity is also the driver of creativity and innovation for Reply", said Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media.

Arlanis Reply specializes in consulting, planning, developing and integrating Salesforce solutions and services.

