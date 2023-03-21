REPLY: Comwrap Reply Named Adobe 2023 Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year - Central Europe

Comwrap Reply, the Reply Group company that specialises in cloud-native digital experience services has been awarded the prestigious Adobe 2023 Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year - Central Europe. The award honours companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe’s business and significantly impacted customer success.

This award is the result of a strategic roadmap that started with Adobe in 2008 to provide high-value solutions to customers and organisations throughout the world. This announcement comes after Reply acquired multiple Adobe Specializations in recent years and was named a Platinum Solution Partner in 2022.

"Comwrap Reply demonstrated strong collaboration with Adobe Customer Solutions by delivering cloud-native client implementations. They have proven their continued dedication toward growing their Adobe Experience Platform practice in Europe, which contributed significantly to earning this award. We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership with Comwrap Reply to deliver impact for our customers”, said Christian Keim, VP Interim Head of DX Partner - EMEA.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply added: "Reply is widely recognized as a top player in driving value to customers. As Adobe Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year 2023 for Central Europe and a Platinum Solution Partner we benefit from a great synergy with Adobe. We pride ourselves in the provision of solid technical skills for our clients’ projects, enabling them to strengthen their digital presence and to stand out from the competition - in the customer experience they can offer to end-users.”

The basis for Reply’s continuous success is represented in its Adobe Competence Centers, which cover a wide range of skills including design, development, maintenance and support within the Adobe Experience Cloud.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Comwrap Reply

Comwrap Reply specialises in launching cloud-native digital experience and e-commerce platforms based on Adobe Experience Cloud as well as Ibexa DXP. Comwrap Reply differentiates itself from Internet agencies and IT consultancies through a "cloud-native strategy". Standards-based integration in the cloud leads to short project lead times and lower overall project costs. Comwrap Reply's services include consulting, experience design, and system integration. www.comwrap.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230321005116/en/