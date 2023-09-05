REPLY: Registrations for the Reply Cyber Security Challenge, a 24-Hour Cyber Security Marathon, Are Now Open

Registrations open today for the 2023 edition of the Reply Cyber Security Challenge, now on its sixth edition. The online team-based competition, dedicated to cyber security and open to young professionals and cyber security enthusiasts from all over the world, saw the participation of more than 3800 teams from 95 countries in 2022.

The competition, which will take place on Friday, October 13th, aims to put teams (from 2 to 4 players) in competition in a 24-intense-hour marathon, Capture The Flag (CTF) challenge, focusing on the identification of vulnerabilities purposely hidden within software and computer systems.

Developed by Reply Keen Minds, a team of Reply Cyber Security experts, the challenge is comprised of five levels for each of the five gaming categories (Coding, Web, Miscellaneous, Binary and Crypto) in which participants will have to try to solve, in the shortest time possible, security problems and riddles of increasing difficulty.

The University Students' League programme is confirmed again for this 2023 edition. Each participant will contribute both to their team’s score and to that of the university they attend. The university with the highest score, based on the sum of the scores obtained by the coders who attend that university, will win a prize of their choice, consisting of financial support for a university project or an Arcade Game for common areas.

From today and until October 12th, at the website challenges.reply.com, participants will have the opportunity to register for the challenge for free (by registering their team or joining other players in random teams) and to train by solving past Reply Cyber Security Challenges in a "sandbox" enviroment.

Victory will be awarded to the three teams that, at the end of the competition, achieve the highest score and present a report showing the strategies they adopted during the challenge. The final score will be determined by the highest number of hidden flags identified plus a bonus awarded for the quick resolution of the problems.

The challenge takes place during the European Cyber Security Month (ECSM), the European awareness campaign that every year, in October, aims to raise the awareness of citizens, organizations, companies and institutions about the major cyber risks.

The Reply Cyber Security Challenge is part of Reply's Challenges program, which, together with the Masters in Digital Finance at POLIMI Graduate School of Management and in AI & Cloud at the Politecnico di Torino and the Reply Code For Kids program, are just some of the examples that bear witness to Reply's commitment to the development of innovative training models, capable of involving the new generations. Today Reply's Challenges have a community of over 140,000 players.

Registrations to the Reply Cyber Security Challenge will be open until October 12th. Full information is available on: challenges.reply.com.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media.

