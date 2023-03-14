REPLY: The Board of Directors Approved the Draft Financial Statements for the Year 2022

Today the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2022, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on first call in Turin on 20 April 2023.

The Reply Group closed 2022 with a consolidated turnover of €1.891.1 million, an increase of 27.5% compared to €1,483.8 million in 2021.

All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was €340.3 million, an increase of 29.5% compared to €262.8 million recorded in 2021.

EBIT, from January to December, was at €285.5 million, which is an increase of 36.4% compared to €209.3 million in 2021.

The Group net profit was at €192.2 million, an increase of 26.1% compared to the €150.7 million recorded in 2021.

Following the results achieved in 2022, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend distribution of €1 per share to the next Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be payable on 24 May 2023, with the dividend date set on 22 May 2023 (record date 23 May 2023).

As at 31 December 2022, the Group’s net financial position has been positive, at €70.6 million. As at 30 September 2022, the net financial position was positive, at €133.9 million.

"2022 was a very positive year for our Group, both in terms of turnover growth and margins”, says Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply. "In the past few months, we have continued to invest and acquired additional market shares in Europe, the UK and North America. We have also upgraded our core offerings in artificial intelligence, robotics and connected vehicles with new components.

Mario Rizzante continues: "Today Reply is known for its ability to interpret digital innovation and make it work in the interests of companies seeking transformation. In particular, in 2022 we have seen strong growth in demand in the areas of Cloud, IoT, data platforms and digital experiences. Furthermore, the use of artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly widespread. Reply has a leading position in this market thanks to the investments we have made over the last two years.”

"In the near future”, Mario Rizzante concludes, "we will see the rise of a fusion of automation, artificial intelligence, digital interfaces and connected objects, but it will require a great deal of work to make it possible and useful to enterprises. In this scenario, Reply stands as a niche player with a very high technological expertise capable of supporting its clients in the creation of the new digital economy.”

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

