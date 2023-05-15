REPLY: The Board of Directors Approves the Quarterly Report Dated 31 March 2023

Today, the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [EXM, STAR: REY] approved the results as at 31 March 2023.

Since the beginning of the year, the Group has recorded a consolidated turnover amounting to €520.6 million, an increase of 18.1% compared to the corresponding data for 2022.

All indicators are positive for the period. In the first quarter of 2023 the consolidated EBITDA was €81.0 million compared to €70.9 million in 2022, equal to 15.6% of the turnover.

EBIT, from January to March, was €65.6 million (€57.7 million in 2022), and is equal to 12.6% of the turnover.

The profit before tax, from January to March, was €62.1 million (€59.4 million in 2022), equal to 11.9% of the turnover.

The net financial position of the Group on 31 March 2023 is also positive by 190.7 million. The net financial position on 31 December 2022 was positive for €70.6 million.

"The growth closing of 2022", Reply Chairman Mario Rizzante has said, "and the positive start of 2023 provide a solid foundation for further developing Reply; the goal is to make it increasingly a point of reference on the frontiers of technology, such as artificial intelligence, the world of data, the internet of things (IoT), cloud platforms and new communication interfaces.”

Mario Rizzante added: "These first few months of 2023 have been characterized by exponential growth in demand for new applications related to the use of artificial intelligence, an area where Reply has been committed for a long time and has acquired a market-leading position.”

Mario Rizzante concluded by saying: "In particular, the increasingly pervasive diffusion of artificial intelligence within all business processes further accelerates the evolution from models composed of a few large core applications to scenarios based on fragmentation of global services and platforms. This change will require a great deal of work in the redefinition of systems and ways of working, both areas in which Reply is investing significantly, in specific solutions and competencies, to support companies in what will be the transformation of the coming years.”

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

