Reply achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency demonstrating its ability and expertise in implementing Generative AI solutions across industries.

Reply, a global systems integrator and consulting firm and AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency in the category of Consulting Services. This specialization recognizes Reply as an AWS Partner that helps customers and the AWS Partner Network (APN) drive the advancement of services, tools, and infrastructure pivotal for implementing generative AI technologies.

Achieving the AWS Generative AI Competency in the Consulting Services differentiates Reply as an AWS Partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success supporting customers to enhance productivity and accelerate the pace of business innovation as well as the development and deployment of cutting-edge generative AI solutions across industries. Reply possesses the experience and expertise demonstrated through successful projects addressing customer challenges using generative AI solutions. These solutions enable digital transformation strategies for augmenting the customer experience, delivering hyper-personalized and engaging content, streamlining workflows, and delivering actionable results powered by generative AI technology from AWS.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply said, "We are proud to achieve the AWS Generative AI Competency in Consulting Services. The combination of our deep AI experience and AI experts with the advanced capabilities of AWS’s generative AI technologies will help clients to build new AI applications and solutions that bring significant value. We're excited to chart new territories in generative AI and drive real transformation for our customers.”

The AWS Competency Program aims to assist customers in connecting with AWS Partners who possess extensive knowledge and technical expertise in using AWS technologies and best practices to adopt generative AI. These AWS Partners facilitate the seamless integration and deployment of AWS-based solutions to meet the unique needs of all customers, from startups to global enterprises.

Since the achievement of the AWS Machine Learning (ML) Competency designation in 2020, Reply has been working with clients to implement ML and AI models in a manner that is repeatable, efficient, scalable, simple, and yet secure. Reply has generative AI frameworks and ready-to-use tools that leverage the power of generative AI spanning across various domains, such as knowledge management, software development, customers interaction, supply chain, security, social media management, and more. Reply has already successfully integrated generative AI technology from AWS into some applications, covering multiple use cases like virtual assistants, contact centers, conversational search, content generation and summarization, and many more business applications.

Michael Pawelke, Product Owner AWS Foundation Services at Audi AG said, "The generative AI chatbot developed by Reply will accelerate our cloud journey effectively. This chatbot is a great example how innovative technology can be utilized to solve practical use cases within a very short time-to-market. It reduces barriers to search knowledge bases for our internal stakeholders and expected to require limited additional effort to be extended to more use cases.”

Reply provides solutions on AWS starting from digital transformation consultancy to managed services. With companies highly specialized on AWS technologies, Reply implements customer tailored platforms as well as ready to use solutions with fast time-to-market natively built on AWS. More information about Reply’s relationship with AWS here.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

