REPLY Brings Quantum Computing Into Practice

Reply is part of the research project "Bench-QC", which stands for application-driven benchmarking of quantum computing. The focus of the project, which is funded by the Bavarian State Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, is the practical usability of quantum computing in industrial applications. The initiative, consisting of industrial partners and Fraunhofer institutes, specifically identifies the applications for which quantum computing can provide a benefit to companies.

Reply has the role of consortium leader and is bringing in already implemented use cases in various industries in the field of quantum-inspired optimization. Reply has developed an efficient classical solver for QUBO (quadratic unconstrained binary optimization) problems: the Reply tool "MegaQUBO" finds solutions for tens of thousands of variables within seconds. Reply's reference implementation for hybrid neural networks is also included in the benchmarking project.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply, commented: "We are very excited to bring quantum computing into practice. With this initiative, we want to bring academic discussions to the business world and show companies how they can use quantum computing commercially and the benefits they can derive from it. That is why we have developed quantum-inspired algorithms that allow us to describe and optimize complex situations, giving companies time and cost savings".

In addition to Reply, the project partners include BMW, and the two Fraunhofer institutes for Integrated Circuits IIS, and for Cognitive Systems IKS. The lighthouse project, scheduled for three years, is part of the Munich Quantum Valley of the Bavarian state government, and aims to establish expertise in quantum computing and quantum technologies in Bavaria.

