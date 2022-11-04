REPLY Is Once Again at the Top of the Lünendonk "Digital Experience Services" Study

Reply is one of the leading full-service providers for Digital Experience Services (DXS) in the new study "The Market for Digital Experience Services in Germany 2022" released by the market research company Lünendonk.

The study analyses the portfolio and business development of 26 German and international IT and management consultancies and digital agencies. The assessment includes the revenues generated in 2021 on three main categories – i.e., Digital Consulting Services, Digital Agency Services and Digital Technology Services - as well as the evaluation received by providers and customers of Digital Experience Services.

According to the Lünendonk study, digital experience services are gaining increasing importance. In fact, the revenue in the digital experience services segment has considerably expanded in the last two years and is forecast to grow by 17.8 percent in 2023.

The user companies interviewed by Lünendonk confirmed that the investments in digital experience services of the past years are showing beneficial results and many are planning to invest further on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud native and the development of data platforms. Even the metaverse, for which not all companies have already identified use cases for, it is also gaining higher consideration.

Customer centricity and the development into a data-driven company are central challenges for most of the users surveyed. It is strategically relevant for companies to rely on new technologies and business models.

Thomas Hartmann, member of board of Reply Deutschland SE, says: "Even if the widespread use of immersive technologies is only just beginning, opportunities are already opening up for companies that are considering metaverse in their strategy. Currently, our clients are focusing their investments on AI and data-driven business models. AI has a significant impact on the digital experience of the future to address customers more individually, to make accurate predictions and to react more agilely to market movements. Organisations need a partner like Reply that combines innovative technologies with creativity".

The study can be viewed here.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Lünendonk

Lünendonk & Hossenfelder, based in Mindelheim (Bavaria), has been analysing the European business-to-business (B2B) services markets since 1983. The market researchers focus on the sectors of management and IT consulting, auditing, tax and legal consulting, facility management and maintenance, as well as personnel services (temporary employment, staffing). For decades, the market research and consulting company has published the "Lünendonk® Lists and Studies", which are regarded as market barometers. www.luenendonk.de

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005035/en/