Reply named as a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Reply has been named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems among 18 vendors worldwide due to its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

According to Gartner, "To be a Visionary, a vendor must have a coherent, compelling and innovative strategy that seeks to deliver a differentiated, robust and vibrant offering to the market.” Reply has been named a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS for the fourth consecutive year.

We believe our position as a Visionary confirms our standing as a thought leader in the sector, thanks to our innovative vision and future-proof solutions, reflecting the increasingly global scope of our projects.

Reply is one of the first players to offer a modular and extensible digital platform, 100% cloud-native and microservices-based, as an asset to provide its customers the adaptability and flexibility to drive real impact in their organizations, as business needs and technologies change in times of disruption. Its strength lies in its composability, leveraging business-ready services and accelerators that can be packaged together into pre-built solutions, such as our LEA Reply WMS, or to create new solutions, tailored to the customer’s specific requirements.

Alongside its strong support to core WMS processes and cutting-edge technologies, Reply continues to enhance its warehouse automation and robotics capabilities, as well as invest in data-driven resource optimization, leveraging technologies, such as AI and ML, for supply chain visibility and proactive decision-making.

Reply continues to evolve its capabilities within the LEA ReplyTM and Click ReplyTM solutions to take time-to-value and quality to the next level and support our customers in every step of their digital transformation process.

"We are thrilled to be named as one of the Visionaries in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS for the fourth consecutive year," said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply. "This achievement reinforces the value of our unique and distinctive vision, and further cements the trust our customers place in us. By successfully and effectively meeting diverse demands across various industries and business objectives, we consistently transform our customers’ supply chain visions into reality”.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Dwight Klappich, Simon Tunstall, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano 8 May 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724392837/en/