Reply Receives 4 Oracle EMEA Cluster Partner Awards in the Categories of Innovation, Business Impact and Customer Success

Reply, a global systems integrator and consulting firm and Oracle Cloud Managed Service Provider, has received 4 Oracle Partner awards in recognition of its capabilities to deliver pioneering solutions, drive business value and customers success. The EMEA Cluster Partner Awards, announced at the Oracle EMEA Partner Appreciation Reception during Oracle CloudWorld in Las Vegas, have been awarded to the Reply companies specialized on Oracle technologies; Healthy Reply, Nimbus Reply and Red Reply.

The awards celebrate partners that foster innovation, accelerate business growth and create value to enable success for customers through technology integration and services built on Oracle Cloud Application, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Database technology. The Reply companies, focused on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure solutions and experts in end-to-end Oracle solutions, received the following EMEA Cluster Partner Awards:

2023 Customer Success Partner of Year – Europe South Tech / Cloud has been given to Nimbus Reply for the high customer satisfaction they have earned by empowering customers with innovative multi-cloud solutions. These resulted in a reduction of operational costs, an increase in application performance and improvements in system scalability, all while considering critical regulatory requirements.

has been given to Nimbus Reply for the high customer satisfaction they have earned by empowering customers with innovative multi-cloud solutions. These resulted in a reduction of operational costs, an increase in application performance and improvements in system scalability, all while considering critical regulatory requirements. 2023 Customer Success Partner of Year – Europe North & East Tech / Cloud has been awarded to Red Reply for their capabilities to increase value to their end customers by streamlining solution implementation and management, improving human capital efficiency, reducing costs, minimizing technical debt, and achieving a measurable return on investment.

has been awarded to Red Reply for their capabilities to increase value to their end customers by streamlining solution implementation and management, improving human capital efficiency, reducing costs, minimizing technical debt, and achieving a measurable return on investment. 2023 Business Impact Partner of Year – Europe South Apps / SaaS has been assigned to Healthy Reply for developing exceptional solutions based on Oracle SaaS for the healthcare industry. The solutions developed allow to expedite projects and maximise the benefits of Cloud releases resulting invaluable for clients in managing specific processes and integrating with healthcare national systems.

has been assigned to Healthy Reply for developing exceptional solutions based on Oracle SaaS for the healthcare industry. The solutions developed allow to expedite projects and maximise the benefits of Cloud releases resulting invaluable for clients in managing specific processes and integrating with healthcare national systems. 2023 Innovation Partner of Year – Europe North & East Tech / Cloud has been granted to Red Reply for their capabilities to create pioneering solutions that empower customers and support these meeting their business goals and challenges. Red Reply have developed a solution that enables companies to seamlessly migrate their Legacy applications to the Cloud quickly. This rapid migration not only results in immediate cost savings but also enhances the company’s operational efficiency. Additionally, the system allows the transformation of Legacy Applications into Cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) through a fully managed service, thus eliminating the need for extensive in-house development resources.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply, said, "We are delighted to have won these awards that reflect our continuous commitment in delivering cutting-edge Oracle solutions. Our ongoing investments in innovation and research & development, together with the expertise and capabilities of our companies dedicated to Oracle technologies allow us to support our customers better and to get the most from Oracle solutions.”

Reply, Oracle partner since 1997, with its companies dedicated to Oracle technologies, is best in class in Oracle Cloud Computing. With over 1500 certifications Oracle, Reply owns and manages one of the main European centers of competence. Reply is able to combine the full coverage of the entire supply chain, has experience in Oracle application suites, in Oracle technologies and in the main Oracle vertical solutions for the industry.

More information about Reply and Oracle partnership here.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Healthy Reply

Healthy Reply is the Reply Group company specialising in telemedicine, telemonitoring and the continuity of social welfare. Healthy Reply collaborates with public and private healthcare institutions and bodies, clinics and hospitals, social and healthcare facilities, insurance companies and banks, convention centres and enterprises, to design customised services that can guarantee continuous care and assistance. Healthy Reply has established strong competencies in Oracle ERPM Cloud solutions and continue to invest in expanding its offerings across all Oracle SaaS solutions.

Nimbus Reply

Nimbus Reply is the Reply Group company specialising in the delivery of Multi-Cloud solutions for the Health and Public Sector market. Composed of specialists with expertise in several Cloud Service Providers, Nimbus Reply promotes the adoption and evolution of the Cloud paradigm in the Public Sector, supporting end-to-end customers in the Journey to Multi-Cloud, in a Cloud Continuum perspective.

Red Reply

Red Reply is the Reply Group company specialising in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with a focus on IaaS and PaaS solutions and offers Cloud Strategy and Migration, Application Development, Cloud / Application Management and Operations services. Red Reply is an expert in end-to-end Oracle solutions and one of first Oracle Cloud Managed Service Providers (MSP) in Europe. www.red.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230919738958/en/