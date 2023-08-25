|
25.08.2023 14:06:27
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares
Company announcement no. 42 - 23
25 August 2023
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares
In accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S ("NTG”), CVR no. 12546106, hereby announces receipt of the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:
Michael Larsen (Group CEO)
Michael Larsen, Group CEO of NTG, has on 23 August 2023 sold a total of 25,000 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 369.75 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|
Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
|
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
|
Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager
|
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
Attachment:
Notification of Managers’ transactions – Michael Larsen
Attachments
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
|49,45
|-1,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPowell-Rede bremst Kauflaune: ATX und DAX fallen leicht ins Minus -- Wall Street kann Gewinne nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Markt rutscht am späten Nachmittag unter die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert vor dem Wochenende stabil. An der Wall Street verschlechtert sich die Stimmung im Handelsverlauf, mittlerweile überwiegt Verkaufsdruck. Die Märkte in Fernost waren am Freitag von Abschlägen geprägt.