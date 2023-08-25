|
25.08.2023 16:16:56
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares
Company announcement no. 43 - 23
25 August 2023
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares
In accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S ("NTG”), CVR no. 12546106, hereby announces receipt of the following notification from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG, and persons closely associated with them, in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:
Jørgen Hansen (Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors)
H5 Capital A/S, a closely associated person to Jørgen Hansen, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of NTG, has on 24 August 2023 sold a total of 300,000 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 374 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.
Additional information
For additional information, please contact:
|Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO
+45 42 12 80 99
ir@ntg.com
|Press:
Camilla Marcher Lydom, Investor Relations & Corporate Communication Manager
+45 42 12 80 90
press@ntg.com
Attachment:
Notification of Managers’ transactions – H5 Capital A/S
Attachments
- Company announcement no. 43 - 23
- Company announcement no. 43 - 23 - attachment notification_H5 Capital AS
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Neurosearch A-S Bearer and-or registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.