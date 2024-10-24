24.10.2024 22:48:27

Resmed Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $311.4 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $219.4 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $325.4 million or $2.20 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $1.224 billion from $1.102 billion last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $311.4 Mln. vs. $219.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.11 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.224 Bln vs. $1.102 Bln last year.

