Resolutions of the annual general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Coop Pank AS (registry code 10237832, address Maakri 30, Tallinn, 15014; hereinafter also the Company) was held on 12 April 2023 at 13:00 (Estonian time) at L’Embitu hotel conference room "Leiger” (Lembitu str 12, Tallinn, Estonia).

61 141 760 votes were represented at the meeting, representing 60,26% of Company's share capital, and thus the General Meeting had a quorum. 90 shareholders were represented at the meeting.

The notice of calling the general meeting was published on 15 March 2023 in the stock exchange information system and on the homepage of the Company and on 16 March 2023 in the daily newspaper "Eesti Päevaleht".

The decisions of the General Meeting were as follows:

Approval of the consolidated Annual Report 2022 of Coop Pank AS.

The General Meeting decided to approve consolidated Annual Report 2022 of Coop Pank AS submitted to the General Meeting.

The resolution was adopted by 61 112 231 votes, representing 99,95% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Profit allocation of Coop Pank AS 2022 financial year.

The General Meeting decided to allocate the net profit of Coop Pank AS in the amount of 20 350 thousand euros as follows:

To transfer 1 017 thousand euros to the legal reserve.

To pay dividends in the net amount of 4,5 eurocents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 27.04.2023 COB. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 26.04.2023. For shares acquired from this day onwards, the shareholder is not entitled to receive a dividend for the Company's 2022 financial year. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 03.05.2023.

To transfer the remaining part of the profit to retained earnings.

The resolution was adopted by 61 088 047 votes, representing 99,91% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Amendment of articles of association

The General Meeting decided to amend the articles of association of the Company and to approve the new wording of the articles of association.

The resolution was adopted by 61 104 897 votes, representing 99,94% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Recall of the Supervisory Board members

The General Meeting decided to recall all members of the Supervisory Board, i.e. Alo Ivask, Viljar Arakas, Jaan Marjundi, Raul Parusk, Roman Provotorov ja Silver Kuus.

The resolution was adopted by 61 107 516 votes, representing 99,94% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Election of Supervisory Board

The General Meeting decided to elect following persons as new members of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS:

Rainer Rohtla with authority as of the date of this decision for a term of 3 (three) years.

Viljar Arakas with authority as of the date of this decision for a term of 3 (three) years.

Jaan Marjundi with authority as of the date of this decision for a term of 3 (three) years.

Raul Parusk with authority as of the date of this decision for a term of 3 (three) years.

Roman Provotorov with authority as of the date of this decision for a term of 3 (three) years.

Silver Kuus with authority as of the date of this decision for a term of 3 (three) years.

The resolution was adopted by 61 064 926 votes, representing 99,87% of the votes represented at the meeting.

Remuneration and compensation of Supervisory Board

The General Meeting decided to determine the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board as following: the basic remuneration for the chairman of the Supervisory Board as 2 000 euros (gross) per month, and basic remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board as 1 500 euros (gross) per month.

The resolution was adopted by 59 599 323 votes, representing 97,48% of the votes represented at the meeting.

The minutes of the General Meeting shall be made available to the shareholders not later than within 7 (seven) days from the date of the General Meeting at Company’s website https://www.cooppank.ee/en/for-investors .

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 152,200. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail busineass and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

