+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 13:47:27

Result of AGM

01 August 2024

PayPoint Plc (the "Company”) Result of AGM

The Poll Results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 01 August 2024, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire AL7 1EL were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For 1%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld 2
1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the
year ended 31 March 2024		54,743,47099.96%19,9020.04%54,763,37275.48337,155
2. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 202454,592,18399.16%463,4340.84%55,055,61775.8944,910
3. To approve an amendment to the directors’ remuneration policy49,492,40889.89%5,566,01310.11%55,058,42175.8942,106
4. To declare a final dividend of 19.2 pence per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 202455,098,078100.00%8010.00%55,098,87975.951,648
5. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the
Company		53,151,65596.48%1,940,6623.52%55,092,31775.948,210
6. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company55,045,99099.92%46,1060.08%55,092,09675.948,431
7. To re-elect Rob Harding as a director of the Company55,045,99099.92%46,1060.08%55,092,09675.948,431
8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the
Company		54,467,85398.87%624,4431.13%       55,092,29675.948,231
9. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company53,483,60197.08%1,608,6952.92%55,092,29675.948,231
10. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the
Company		54,358,96598.67%733,3311.33%55,092,29675.948,231
11. To elect Lan Tu as a director of the Company55,057,25399.94%34,0430.06%55,091,29675.949,231
12. To confirm the re-appointment of Pricewaterhouse Coopers LLP as auditor of the Company55,079,70099.97%16,3790.03%55,096,07975.944,448
13. To authorise the directors to determine the
auditor’s remuneration		55,087,61599.99%4,9720.01%55,092,58775.947,940
14. To authorise the company to make political donations54,744,28499.36%350,2760.64%55,094,56075.945,967
15. To approve the amendments to the Paypoint Restricted Share Plan54,622,38299.21%437,0840.79%55,059,46675.8941,061
16. To approve the amendments to the PayPoint Share Incentive Plan54,973,38299.84%86,4330.16%55,059,81575.8940,712
17. To authorise the directors to allot shares54,962,22999.76%130,3760.24%55,092,60575.947,922
18. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights354,958,03799.75%138,9360.25%55,096,97375.943,554
19. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights354,934,20999.70%162,8990.30%55,097,10875.943,419
20. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 5% of the issued share capital352,950,01596.11%2,143,0433.89%55,093,05875.947,459
21. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice354,681,51299.25%411,7560.75%55,093,26875.947,259

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chair as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was [xxx]. The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary, +44 (0)7542031173
Steve O’Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director, +44 (0)7919 488066

LEI Number: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Paypoint PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Paypoint PLCShs 8,00 -3,61% Paypoint PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX & DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Märkte letztlich deutlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt starten zum Wochenende mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Freitag klar nach.

Nachrichten