Result of AGM

1 AUGUST 2024

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC ("the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 1 August 2024 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr James Ferguson, Mr Christopher Fleetwood, Mr Timothy Levett, Mr John Waddell and Mrs Anna Brown.

A copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For Discretionary Against Vote Withheld 1 To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon 7,508,830 379,437 17,248 33,481 2 To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.2p per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 7,597,628 320,813 17,847 2,708 3 To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the year ended 31 March 2024 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy 6,938,300 440,543 353,320 206,833 4 To re-elect Mr J G D Ferguson as a director 7,123,497 437,638 247,279 130,582 5 To re-elect Mr C J Fleetwood as a director 6,971,804 490,360 352,946 123,886 6 To re-elect Mr T R Levett as a director 7,064,541 437,638 349,805 87,012 7 To re-elect Mr J M O Waddell as a director 6,961,676 490,360 370,617 116,343 8 To re-elect Mrs A B Brown as a director 7,151,027 502,578 183,631 97,742 9 To re-appoint Forvis Mazars LLP as independent auditor 7,014,381 592,544 195,709 136,362 10 To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor 7,260,072 563,581 53,035 62,308 11 To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 6,950,616 482,020 493,339 13,021 12 To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain allotments of equity securities 6,651,078 503,686 662,369 121,863 13 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 7,238,862 527,328 114,270 58,536 14 To amend the articles of association to reflect an increase in the aggregate cap on directors’ fees 6,286,616 606,802 851,717 193,861

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

