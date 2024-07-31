OTAQ Plc (OTAQ)

Result of Annual General Meeting



31-Jul-2024 / 11:28 GMT/BST



OTAQ PLC (“OTAQ” or the “Company”) Result of Annual General Meeting OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Resolutions 1 to 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 and 12 were passed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received from shareholders in respect of each resolution are set out below. For For (% of votes cast) Against Against (% of votes cast) Total number of votes cast Votes Withheld Ordinary resolutions 1 To receive, consider and adopt the Directors’ Report and the Company’s Annual Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil 2 To re-elect Sarah Emily Stoten as a Director of the Company 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil 3 To re-elect Justine Dowds as a Director of the Company 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil 4 To re-elect Giles Timothy Clifford as a Director of the Company 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil 5 To re-elect Philip David Newby as a Director of the Company 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil 6 To re-elect Adam Reynolds as a Director of the Company 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil 7 To re-elect Harald Volker Rotsch as a Director of the Company 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil 8 To reappoint Azets Audit Services LLP as the Company’s auditors to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company 80,971,190 100.00% Nil Nil 80,971,190 Nil 9 To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil 10 To empower the Directors to allot securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £428,019.72 pursuant to the authority given under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Act”) 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil Special resolutions 11 To approve the general disapplication of pre-emption rights, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £128,405.92 pursuant to the authority given in accordance with section 551 of the Act, as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to the allotment 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil 12 To approve the specific disapplication of pre-emption rights, up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £128,405.92 pursuant to the authority given in accordance with section 551 of the Act, as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to the allotment 80,951,190 99.98% 20,000 0.02% 80,971,190 Nil Please note a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution or the total number of votes cast. Enquiries OTAQ PLC +44 (0) 1524 748028 Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker +44 (0)20 3903 7715 David Poutney / James Serjeant Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook Walbrook PR Limited – PR +44 (0)20 7933 8780 07971221972 or 07748325236 Tom Cooper / Nick Rome OTAQ@walbrookpr.com About OTAQ OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition. OTAQ’s aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway. OTAQ’s offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena. The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

