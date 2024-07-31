31.07.2024 12:28:43

Result of Annual General Meeting

OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets, announces that at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Resolutions 1 to 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 11 and 12 were passed as special resolutions. The proxy votes received from shareholders in respect of each resolution are set out below.

 

 

 

For

 

For

(% of votes cast)

Against

Against

(% of votes cast)

Total number of votes cast

Votes Withheld

 

Ordinary resolutions

1

To receive, consider and adopt the Directors’ Report and the Company’s Annual Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2023

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

2

To re-elect Sarah Emily Stoten as a Director of the Company

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

3

To re-elect Justine Dowds as a Director of the Company

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

4

To re-elect Giles Timothy Clifford as a Director of the Company

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

5

To re-elect Philip David Newby as a Director of the Company

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

6

To re-elect Adam Reynolds as a Director of the Company

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

7

To re-elect Harald Volker Rotsch as a Director of the Company

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

8

To reappoint Azets Audit Services LLP as the Company’s auditors to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company

80,971,190

100.00%

Nil

Nil

80,971,190

Nil

9

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

10

To empower the Directors to allot securities up to an aggregate nominal amount of £428,019.72 pursuant to the authority given under section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the “Act”)

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

 

Special resolutions

11

To approve the general disapplication of pre-emption rights, up to an aggregate nominal amount of £128,405.92 pursuant to the authority given in accordance with section 551 of the Act, as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to the allotment

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

12

To approve the specific disapplication of pre-emption rights, up to a further aggregate nominal amount of £128,405.92 pursuant to the authority given in accordance with section 551 of the Act, as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to the allotment

80,951,190

99.98%

20,000

0.02%

80,971,190

Nil

 

Please note a ‘vote withheld’ is not a vote under English law and is not counted in the calculation of votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ a resolution or the total number of votes cast.

 

Enquiries

 

OTAQ PLC

+44 (0) 1524 748028

Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman

 

Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer

Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Dowgate Capital Limited - AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker

+44 (0)20 3903 7715

David Poutney / James Serjeant

Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook

 

 

 

Walbrook PR Limited – PR

+44 (0)20 7933 8780

07971221972 or 07748325236

Tom Cooper / Nick Rome

OTAQ@walbrookpr.com
       

 

About OTAQ

 

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

 

OTAQ’s aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

 

OTAQ’s offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

 

 

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

 


