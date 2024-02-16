Result of EGM

For immediate release

16 February 2024

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

All resolutions proposed by Vision rejected

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES” or the “Company”) announces that all resolutions proposed by Vision Capital Corporation (“Vision”) at the Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) held today were rejected.

The Board of I-RES welcomes the support from shareholders over recent weeks during extensive engagement. The I-RES Board is focused on announcing its 2023 financial results, to be released on Friday, 23 February 2024, and then proceeding with its strategic review as announced on 8 January 2024 (the “Strategic Review”). The Strategic Review will be conducted expeditiously in all shareholders’ interests, without pre-conditions, by a highly experienced independent Board, supported by external advisors in finance and real estate, with progress updates provided by the Board to Shareholders.

Voting on all resolutions at the EGM was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:

Res No. Title For For % Against Against % Withheld* Withheld % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital 1(a) To remove Declan Moylan as a Director 160,280,036 40.91% 231,464,769 59.09% - 0.00% 391,744,805 73.97% 1(b) To remove Margaret Sweeney as a Director 156,865,068 40.05% 234,764,737 59.95% 115,000 0.03% 391,629,805 73.95% 1(c) To remove Brian Fagan as a Director 183,341,729 46.80% 208,403,076 53.20% - 0.00% 391,744,805 73.97% 1(d) To remove Joan Garahy as a Director 159,954,185 40.83% 231,790,620 59.17% - 0.00% 391,744,805 73.97% 1(e) To remove Tom Kavanagh as a Director 158,924,536 40.57% 232,820,269 59.43% - 0.00% 391,744,805 73.97% 2(a) To appoint Amy Freedman as a Director 150,072,714 39.46% 230,237,785 60.54% 11,064,306 2.91% 380,310,499 71.81% 2(b) To appoint Richard Nesbitt as a Director 147,879,230 38.85% 232,808,269 61.15% 11,057,306 2.90% 380,687,499 71.88% 2(c) To appoint Colm Lauder as a Director 176,705,510 46.42% 203,981,989 53.58% 11,057,306 2.90% 380,687,499 71.88% 2(d) To appoint Mark Barr as a Director 156,980,538 40.07% 234,764,267 59.93% - 0.00% 391,744,805 73.97% 2(e) To appoint Sharon Stern as a Director 158,201,568 40.38% 233,536,237 59.62% 7,000 0.00% 391,737,805 73.97% 3 To amend Article 86(a) of the Articles of Association 156,522,538 40.00% 234,760,267 60.00% 462,000 0.12% 391,282,805 73.89% 4 To direct the Directors to appoint an adviser to advise the Company in undertaking a Review 156,511,538 40.00% 234,760,267 60.00% 473,000 0.12% 391,271,805 73.88%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

The Board notes that more than 20% of shareholders voted against the Board’s recommendation, in favour of the Vision Capital resolutions and also that the sources and levels of dissent are similar to dissent expressed on certain resolutions at the 2023 AGM. This Board recognises this result reflects well publicised differences of opinion apparent in certain sections of the register and notes the public statements made by CAPREIT and Ewing Morris ahead of this EGM. The Board takes seriously its responsibility to understand shareholders’ opinions and to minimise conflict and will continue to engage with all shareholders constructively and to act in all shareholders interests.

