Result of EGM

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Result of EGM

16-Feb-2024 / 14:45 GMT/BST

For immediate release

16 February 2024

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

 Result of Extraordinary General Meeting

 

All resolutions proposed by Vision rejected

 

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES” or the “Company”) announces that all resolutions proposed by Vision Capital Corporation (“Vision”) at the Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM”) held today were rejected.

 

The Board of I-RES welcomes the support from shareholders over recent weeks during extensive engagement. The I-RES Board is focused on announcing its 2023 financial results, to be released on Friday, 23 February 2024, and then proceeding with its strategic review as announced on 8 January 2024 (the “Strategic Review”). The Strategic Review will be conducted expeditiously in all shareholders’ interests, without pre-conditions, by a highly experienced independent Board, supported by external advisors in finance and real estate, with progress updates provided by the Board to Shareholders.

 

Voting on all resolutions at the EGM was conducted by poll and the results are set out below:

 

 

Res No.

Title

For

For %

Against

Against %

Withheld*

Withheld %

Total Votes

% of Issued Share Capital

1(a)

To remove Declan Moylan as a Director

160,280,036

40.91%

231,464,769

59.09%

-

0.00%

391,744,805

73.97%

1(b)

To remove Margaret Sweeney as a Director

156,865,068

40.05%

234,764,737

59.95%

115,000

0.03%

391,629,805

73.95%

1(c)

To remove Brian Fagan as a Director

183,341,729

46.80%

208,403,076

53.20%

-

0.00%

391,744,805

73.97%

1(d)

To remove Joan Garahy as a Director

159,954,185

40.83%

231,790,620

59.17%

-

0.00%

391,744,805

73.97%

1(e)

To remove Tom Kavanagh as a Director

158,924,536

40.57%

232,820,269

59.43%

-

0.00%

391,744,805

73.97%

2(a)

To appoint Amy Freedman as a Director

150,072,714

39.46%

230,237,785

60.54%

11,064,306

2.91%

380,310,499

71.81%

2(b)

To appoint Richard Nesbitt as a Director

147,879,230

38.85%

232,808,269

61.15%

11,057,306

2.90%

380,687,499

71.88%

2(c)

To appoint Colm Lauder as a Director

176,705,510

46.42%

203,981,989

53.58%

11,057,306

2.90%

380,687,499

71.88%

2(d)

To appoint Mark Barr as a Director

156,980,538

40.07%

234,764,267

59.93%

-

0.00%

391,744,805

73.97%

2(e)

To appoint Sharon Stern as a Director

158,201,568

40.38%

233,536,237

59.62%

7,000

0.00%

391,737,805

73.97%

3

To amend Article 86(a) of the Articles of Association

156,522,538

40.00%

234,760,267

60.00%

462,000

0.12%

391,282,805

73.89%

4

To direct the Directors to appoint an adviser to advise the Company in undertaking a Review

156,511,538

40.00%

234,760,267

60.00%

473,000

0.12%

391,271,805

73.88%

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

 

The Board notes that more than 20% of shareholders voted against the Board’s recommendation, in favour of the Vision Capital resolutions and also that the sources and levels of dissent are similar to  dissent expressed on certain resolutions at the 2023 AGM. This Board recognises this result reflects well publicised differences of opinion apparent in certain sections of the register and notes the public statements made by CAPREIT and Ewing Morris ahead of this EGM. The Board takes seriously its responsibility to understand shareholders’ opinions and to minimise conflict and will continue to engage with all shareholders constructively and to act in all shareholders interests.

 

 

END

 

For further information please contact:

 

For Investor Relations at Irish Residential Properties REIT plc:

Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations investors@iresreit.ie  Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000

Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974

 

For Media Queries:

Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 231 2632

Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com  Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135

 

 

About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (“I-RES”) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie.

 

Important notices

 

This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise.

 

The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.

 

Responsibility Statement

 

The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information.

 


ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 304386
EQS News ID: 1839365

 
