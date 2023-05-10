Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
10.05.2023 19:29:00

Results of 2023 Annual General Shareholders Meeting of Technip Energies N.V.

Regulatory News:

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) (the "Company”), a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, today announced that all resolutions submitted to the shareholders for approval at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of shareholders were adopted.

All resolutions on the agenda were approved by shareholders with more than 92% of the votes, including adoption of the 2022 financial statements and the proposed dividend of EUR 0.52 per outstanding common share for the 2022 financial year. The Company’s 2022 Remuneration Report was adopted with 92.64% of votes in favor following meaningful and continuous dialogue with stakeholders. The voting results are available at https://investors.technipenergies.com/news-events/agm.

The following calendar is applicable with respect to the dividend payment:

 

Common shares

American Depositary Receipts

  • Ex-dividend date

May 22, 2023

May 18, 2023

  • Record date for dividend eligibility

May 23, 2023

May 19, 2023

  • Payment of cash dividend

May 24, 2023

Will advise

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The Company benefits from its robust Project Delivery model supported by an extensive Technology, Products and Services offering. Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our clients’ innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow. Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs”) traded over-the-counter in the United States.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs 18,47 0,27% Technip Energies N.V. Bearer and Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX nahe Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende unentschlossen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich in der Gewinnzone. In Fernost fanden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen