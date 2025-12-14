:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.12.2025 15:36:00
Retirees on Social Security Could Be in for a Huge Disappointment in 2026. Here's Why.
If it weren't for Social Security, a lot of retired Americans today would not be able to make ends meet. Thankfully, those benefits pay the average retired worker a little more than $2,000 a month. And while a roughly $2,000 monthly income is not exactly living in luxury, for a good number of people, it's enough to at least cover the basics.Meanwhile, seniors on Social Security got what seemed like good news in October. The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced that benefits would be getting a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in the new year. That's a larger boost than the 2.5% COLA that came through at the start of 2025.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!