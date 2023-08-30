|
30.08.2023 13:00:00
REX American Resources Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Net Income Per Share Attributable to REX Common Shareholders of $0.52
REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) ("REX” or "the Company”) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ("Q2 ‘23”) ended July 31, 2023. REX management will host a conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.
|
Conference Call:
|
212/231-2932
|
Webcast / Replay URL:
|
www.rexamerican.com
|
The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.
REX American Resources’ Q2 ‘23 results principally reflect its interests in six ethanol production facilities. The One Earth Energy, LLC ("One Earth”) and NuGen Energy, LLC ("NuGen”) ethanol production facilities are consolidated, while the four other ethanol plants are reported as equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates.
REX’s Q2 ‘23 net sales and revenue were $212.0 million compared with $240.3 million in Q2 ‘22. The year-over-year net sales and revenue decline primarily reflects a reduction in the quantities sold of ethanol, as well as lower prices for ethanol, dried and modified distillers grains, and corn oil. Q2 ‘23 gross profit increased 30.1% to $18.4 million, from $14.1 million in Q2 ‘22, primarily reflecting lower corn and natural gas pricing. Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests was $16.1 million, compared with $19.2 million in the comparable year-ago period; however, excluding the benefit of COVID-19 relief grants received in Q2 '22 income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest increased 64.3% to $16.1 million in Q2 '23 from $9.8 million in Q2 '22. Q2 ‘22 benefited as the Company’s two consolidated plants received COVID-19 relief grants from the U.S.D.A. totaling approximately $7.8 million recorded as other income, and approximately $1.6 million recorded as equity income in unconsolidated affiliates.
Net income attributable to REX shareholders was $9.1 million in Q2 ‘23 compared with $11.2 million in Q2 ‘22. Q2 ‘23 basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders was $0.52, compared to $0.63 per share in Q2 ‘22. Per share results for the Q2 ‘23 and Q2 ‘22 periods are based on 17,460,000 and 17,772,000 diluted weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, reflecting the Company’s 3-for-1 common stock split effected August 5, 2022.
REX American Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, Zafar Rizvi, commented, "Our focus on operational efficiency resulted in REX delivering its twelfth consecutive quarter of profitability. During the quarter we continued our efforts on the One Earth Energy carbon capture project. We believe the One Earth project has the potential to deliver compelling financial returns and will position REX to play an important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Earlier this year, our NuGen Energy facility reached an agreement to be part of Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon capture and storage pipeline, which we believe will also advance our sustainability goals. In addition, Big River Resources previously entered into an agreement with Navigator CO2 whereby Navigator is to provide Big River with turnkey carbon capture, utilization and storage services.
"Our solid financial position and balance sheet flexibility, combined with our company-wide focus on operational excellence, allows us to continue to make return-focused investments to further strengthen our plants and their operational efficiency while also moving our carbon capture and sequestration initiatives forward.”
Balance Sheet
As of July 31, 2023, REX had cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $284.4 million, $31.2 million of which was at the parent company and $253.2 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities. This compares with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at January 31, 2023, of $280.9 million, $42.1 million of which was at the parent company and $238.8 million of which was at its consolidated production facilities.
The following table summarizes select data related to REX’s
consolidated alternative energy interests:
|
Three Months Ended
|
April 30,
|
2023
|
|
2022
|Net sales and revenue
|
$
|
212,714
|
|
$
|
194,228
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
197,685
|
|
|
182,316
|
|Gross profit
|
|
15,029
|
|
|
11,912
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
(10,632
|
)
|
|
(5,203
|
)
|Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
1,951
|
|Interest and other income, net
|
|
2,801
|
|
|
174
|
Change in Accounting Principles
For the quarter ended July 31, 2023 the Company made a change in the method of accounting to begin classifying shipping and handling costs as cost of sales, instead of within selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), as historically presented, in order to improve the comparability of gross profit and SG&A reported. The Company has applied a retrospective application of the new accounting policy.
The following table summarizes the impact of the Company’s
retrospective change in accounting principle:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
April 30, 2023
|
|
|
As Previously
|
|
Effect of
|
|
As Currently
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
$
|
197,685
|
|
|
$
|
4,863
|
|
|
$
|
202,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
15,029
|
|
|
$
|
(4,863
|
)
|
|
$
|
10,166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
(10,632
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,863
|
|
|
$
|
(5,769
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 31, 2022
|July 31, 2022
|As Previously
Reported
|Effect of
Change
|As Currently
Reported
|As Previously
Reported
|Effect of
Change
|As Currently
Reported
|Cost of sales
|
$
|
223,744
|
|
$
|
2,481
|
|
$
|
226,225
|
|
$
|
406,060
|
|
$
|
2,485
|
|
$
|
408,545
|
|Gross profit
|
$
|
16,584
|
|
$
|
(2,481
|
)
|
$
|
14,103
|
|
$
|
28,496
|
|
$
|
(2,485
|
)
|
$
|
26,011
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
$
|
(9,148
|
)
|
$
|
2,481
|
|
$
|
(6,667
|
)
|
$
|
(14,351
|
)
|
$
|
2,485
|
|
$
|
(11,866
|
)
Second Quarter Conference Call
REX will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET today to discuss the quarterly results and will host a question and answer session. The dial in number for the audio conference call is 212/231-2932 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call on the Company’s website at, www.rexamerican.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event.
About REX American Resources Corporation
REX American Resources has interests in six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 695 million gallons of ethanol over the twelve-month period ended July 31, 2023. REX’s effective ownership of the trailing twelve-month gallons shipped (for the twelve months ended July 31, 2023) by the ethanol production facilities in which it has ownership interests was approximately 275 million gallons. Further information about REX is available at www.rexamerican.com.
This news announcement contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may,” "expect,” "believe,” "estimate,” "anticipate” or "continue” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned that there are risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those referred to in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include among other things: the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the Company’s business operations, including impacts on supplies, demand, personnel and other factors, the impact of legislative and regulatory changes, the price volatility and availability of corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, commodity market risk, gasoline and natural gas, ethanol plants operating efficiently and according to forecasts and projections, logistical interruptions, changes in the international, national or regional economies, the impact of inflation, the ability to attract employees, weather, results of income tax audits, changes in income tax laws or regulations, the impact of U.S. foreign trade policy, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and the effects of terrorism or acts of war. The Company does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
July 31,
|
|
July 31,
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|Net sales and revenue
|
$
|
211,977
|
|
$
|
240,328
|
|
$
|
424,691
|
|
$
|
434,556
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
193,625
|
|
|
226,225
|
|
|
396,173
|
|
|
408,545
|
|Gross profit
|
|
18,352
|
|
|
14,103
|
|
|
28,518
|
|
|
26,011
|
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
(8,618
|
)
|
|
(6,667
|
)
|
|
(14,387
|
)
|
|
(11,866
|
)
|Equity in income of unconsolidated ethanol affiliates
|
|
3,047
|
|
|
3,598
|
|
|
4,537
|
|
|
5,549
|
|Interest and other income, net
|
|
3,271
|
|
|
8,181
|
|
|
6,072
|
|
|
8,355
|
|Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
|
|
16,052
|
|
|
19,215
|
|
|
24,740
|
|
|
28,049
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
(3,768
|
)
|
|
(4,330
|
)
|
|
(5,756
|
)
|
|
(6,178
|
)
|Net income
|
|
12,284
|
|
|
14,885
|
|
|
18,984
|
|
|
21,871
|
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(3,229
|
)
|
|
(3,715
|
)
|
|
(4,693
|
)
|
|
(5,519
|
)
|Net income attributable to REX common shareholders
|
$
|
9,055
|
|
$
|
11,170
|
|
$
|
14,291
|
|
$
|
16,352
|
|Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
|
17,460
|
|
|
17,772
|
|
|
17,427
|
|
|
17,777
|
|Basic and diluted net income per share attributable to REX common shareholders
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
$
|
0.92
|
- balance sheets follow -
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Unaudited
|
July 31,
|
|
January 31,
|ASSETS:
|
2023
|
|
2023
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
102,166
|
|
$
|
69,612
|
|Short-term investments
|
|
182,209
|
|
|
211,331
|
|Restricted cash
|
|
2,009
|
|
|
1,735
|
|Accounts receivable
|
|
31,998
|
|
|
25,162
|
|Inventory
|
|
45,960
|
|
|
48,744
|
|Refundable income taxes
|
|
5,654
|
|
|
2,962
|
|Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
17,947
|
|
|
13,098
|
|Total current assets
|
|
387,943
|
|
|
372,644
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
135,144
|
|
|
135,497
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
12,713
|
|
|
15,214
|
|Other assets
|
|
19,554
|
|
|
23,179
|
|Equity method investment
|
|
37,582
|
|
|
33,045
|
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
592,936
|
|
$
|
579,579
|
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY:
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable - trade
|
$
|
22,100
|
|
$
|
34,091
|
|Current operating lease liabilities
|
|
5,095
|
|
|
5,180
|
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
20,346
|
|
|
15,328
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
47,541
|
|
|
54,599
|
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Deferred taxes
|
|
1,097
|
|
|
1,097
|
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
7,605
|
|
|
9,855
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
3,144
|
|
|
3,034
|
|Total long-term liabilities
|
|
11,846
|
|
|
13,986
|
|EQUITY:
|REX shareholders' equity:
|Common stock
|
|
299
|
|
|
299
|
|Paid-in capital
|
|
3,181
|
|
|
578
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
655,117
|
|
|
640,826
|
|Treasury stock
|
|
(192,037
|
)
|
|
(193,721
|
)
|Total REX shareholders' equity
|
|
466,560
|
|
|
447,982
|
|Noncontrolling interests
|
|
66,989
|
|
|
63,012
|
|Total equity
|
|
533,549
|
|
|
510,994
|
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$
|
592,936
|
|
$
|
579,579
|
- statements of cash flows follow -
REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Unaudited
|
Six Months Ended
|
July 31,
|
2023
|
|
2022
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income including noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
18,984
|
|
$
|
21,871
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|
|
8,915
|
|
|
8,984
|
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
2,671
|
|
|
2,835
|
|Income from equity method investments
|
|
(4,537
|
)
|
|
(5,549
|
)
|Interest income from investments
|
|
(3,967
|
)
|
|
(488
|
)
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
3,947
|
|
|
4,153
|
|Stock based compensation expense
|
|
3,892
|
|
|
856
|
|Loss on sale of property and equipment - net
|
|
205
|
|
|
5
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|
|
(6,836
|
)
|
|
(12,738
|
)
|Inventories
|
|
2,784
|
|
|
(7,703
|
)
|Refundable income taxes
|
|
(2,692
|
)
|
|
779
|
|Other assets
|
|
(5,153
|
)
|
|
(2,153
|
)
|Accounts payable - trade
|
|
(12,595
|
)
|
|
(11,254
|
)
|Other liabilities
|
|
3,019
|
|
|
1,173
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
8,637
|
|
|
771
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital Expenditures
|
|
(8,173
|
)
|
|
(2,936
|
)
|Purchase of short-term investments
|
|
(194,400
|
)
|
|
(189,988
|
)
|Sale of short-term investments
|
|
227,490
|
|
|
25,882
|
|Deposits
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Proceeds from sale of real estate and property and equipment
|
|
10
|
|
|
-
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
24,907
|
|
|
(167,042
|
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Treasury stock acquired
|
|
-
|
|
|
(6,193
|
)
|Payments to noncontrolling interests holders
|
|
(716
|
)
|
|
(1,633
|
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(716
|
)
|
|
(7,826
|
)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
|
|
32,828
|
|
|
(174,097
|
)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - Beginning of period
|
|
71,347
|
|
|
232,068
|
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - End of period
|
$
|
104,175
|
|
$
|
57,971
|
|Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards accrued
|
$
|
570
|
|
$
|
563
|
|Non-cash financing activities - Stock awards issued
|
$
|
965
|
|
$
|
1,539
|
|Non-cash investing activities - Accrued capital expenditures
|
$
|
1,029
|
|
$
|
260
|
|Right-of-use assets acquired and liabilities incurred upon lease execution
|
$
|
312
|
|
$
|
4,507
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230830441958/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu REX American Resources Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
29.08.23
|Ausblick: REX American Resources stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.05.23
|Why REX American Resources Shares Are Gaining Today (Benzinga)
|
25.05.23
|Recap: REX American Resources Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
25.05.23
|Ausblick: REX American Resources zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.03.23
|Earnings Outlook For REX American Resources (Benzinga)
|
22.03.23
|Ausblick: REX American Resources stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
30.11.22
|Ausblick: REX American Resources gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
29.08.22
|Ausblick: REX American Resources gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu REX American Resources Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|REX American Resources Corp
|39,44
|-0,13%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.