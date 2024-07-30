Rexel H1 Net Income Down

(RTTNews) - Rexel SA (RXLSF.PK), a French distributor of electrical supplies, on Tuesday reported that its net income for the half year slid 17.6 percent to 353 million euros, and recurring net income fell by 25.1 percent to 340.8 million euros.

While reported EBITA for the period declined 14.3 percent to 596.4 million euros, adjusted EBITA fell 21.6 percent to 574.2 million euros.

Sales, on a reported basis, for the first half declined by 1.4 percent to 9.629 billion euros. Meanwhile, sales were down 3.9 percent on a constant and actual-day basis, and it was down 3.5 percent on a constant and same-day basis.

Looking ahead, Rexel said it is confirming its guidance for the full year, expecting Stable to slightly positive same-day sales growth, with a high comparable base in H1.