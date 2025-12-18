Rheinmetall Gets Order From German Armed Forces

(RTTNews) - Rheinmetall (RHMG.DE) said the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support has commissioned Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions to supply the German armed forces with space-based reconnaissance data via exclusive access to a synthetic aperture radar satellite constellation. The contract runs from the end of 2025 to the end of 2030 with options to extend. The current contract is valued at approximately 1.7 billion euros gross.

The company said the scope of delivery includes a very high number of images per day, a service that will be provided by Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions from its own sovereign constellation. Rheinmetall noted that it has partnered with ICEYE - a manufacturer and operator of synthetic aperture radar satellites - to establish Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions.