22.10.2025 19:11:20
Rieter Reports Order Intake And Sales Update For Nine Months Of 2025
(RTTNews) - Rieter N (RIEN.SW), a company supplying systems for manufacturing yarn, Wednesday reported order intake and sales for the third quarter.
The company reported an order intake of CHF 203.9 million in the third quarter and CHF 559.3 million for the first nine months of 2025, compared with CHF 629.8 million a year earlier.
Rieter made major progress in strategy execution, including cost reductions, automation initiatives, and the planned acquisition of the Barmag Division, despite ongoing investment hesitation and delayed customer projects.
The company now expects 2025 sales of around CHF 700 million and an EBIT margin at the lower limit of the 0 to 4 percent range.
RIEN.SW closed Wednesday's trading at CHF 3.26 down CHF 0.27 or 7.77 percent on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
