Rigetti Computing Aktie
WKN DE: A3DE3J / ISIN: US76655K1034
|
19.01.2026 19:45:00
Rigetti Computing: Quantum Leader or Overhyped Stock?
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) is one of the hottest names in the quantum computing category, and the pure-play quantum-tech specialist's stock has been on an incredible winning streak. Thanks to progression for its tech, a $5.8 million research contract with the U.S. Air Force, a partnership with Nvidia, and other developments, the company's share price has rocketed 184% higher over the last year of trading.Rigetti now has a market capitalization of roughly $8.4 billion and is valued at approximately 409 times this year's expected sales. Is the company a quantum computing leader capable of delivering more huge returns, or has the stock become overhyped?
