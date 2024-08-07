Nasdaq Copenhagen

7 August 2024

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2024

The bank’s board of directors and general management have today approved the interim report for the first half of 2024.

Due to a continued good credit quality and a loss and impairment level that has developed better than originally budgeted for 2024 and that is expected to continue for the rest of the year, the bank is upwardly adjusting the expectations for net profit for 2024 to the DKK 2,000-2,350 million range.

Core earnings

(DKK million) H1 2024 H1 2023 2023 2022 2021 2020 Total core income 2,051 1.796 3,828 2,862 2,433 2,179 Total expenses and depreciation 508 471 963 891 817 788 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,543 1,325 2,865 1,971 1,616 1,391 Impairment charges for loans etc. +1 -1 -1 -2 -68 -223 Core earnings 1,544 1,324 2,864 1,969 1,548 1,168 Result for the portfolio etc. +30 -28 -7 -69 +7 -9 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 10 10 20 20 17 15 Tax 383 306 682 385 309 224 Net profit 1,181 980 2,155 1,495 1,229 920

Highlights of the first half of 2024

The net profit is DKK 1,181 million, equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on equity

Earnings per share – measured on net profit – increase by 25%

Core income increases by 14% to DKK 2,051 million

Costs increase by 8%, and the cost/income ratio decreases to 24.8%

In the second quarter of 2024, the bank carried impairment charges of DKK 1 million to income based on strong credit quality while, in the first half of 2024, the total account for impairment charges increased by DKK 39 million

Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 5% in loans, 6% in deposits and 18% in funds in custody accounts etc.

Employee wellbeing and satisfaction at their highest levels ever

The expected result for 2024 is upwardly adjusted to the DKK 2,000-2,350 million range



