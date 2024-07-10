Rio Tinto Donates A$40 Mln To Paraburdoo And Tom Price Hospitals

(RTTNews) - Rio Tinto said it will contribute A$20 million to the Western Australian Government towards the major redevelopment of the Paraburdoo Hospital, in the state's Pilbara region.

The company's contribution to the Paraburdoo Hospital will come from the company's A$250 million commitment to the Western Australian Government's Resources Community Investment Initiative (RCII), Rio Tinto said in a statement.

The company stated that the project will be packaged together with its previous A$20 million commitment to a new Tom Price Hospital, as part of a procurement approach by the State Government to create a larger package of work that is more attractive to potential contractors.

The State Government anticipates a tender will be released for both projects next month, with a contract expected to be awarded in November 2024 and works for Tom Price to begin soon after.