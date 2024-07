Rise of £94 in water bills over five years is ‘bitter pill’, says chancellor

Customers will pay an extra £19 each year on average as firms raise money to tackle sewage spills and leaky pipesBusiness live – latest updatesWater bills in England and Wales will rise by an average of £94 over the next five years, in plans set out by the regulator, as under-fire water companies charge customers to pay for investment to stop sewage spills and fix leaky pipes.The sum is a third less than the increases requested by companies, and amounts to a rise in bills of about £19 each year over the period. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian