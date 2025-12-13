NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
13.12.2025 12:45:00
Riskier Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now: XRP vs. Cardano
Most investors aren't looking for cryptoassets to buy so that they can feel the thrill of risk, yet that's exactly what many end up experiencing.On that note, it's pretty easy to take on more risk than intended, even if you're sticking to mainstream cryptocurrencies like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA). So if you're trying to decide which form of risk you actually want to own, it's worth taking a look under the hood with these two assets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!