RiskOn International Announces Kurt Flygare as CEO of its Indirect Subsidiary, GuyCare Management, Inc.

RiskOn International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROI) ("RiskOn,” or the "Company”), today announced Kurt Flygare has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of GuyCare Management, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of GuyCare, Inc. ("GuyCare”).

Kurt brings extensive experience leading companies in sales, marketing, finance, and business development. Kurt served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Visible Supply Chain Management LLC ("Visible”), where he was responsible for company revenue, business development, marketing, and sales. At Visible, he drove strong topline revenue increases over a multiyear period. Visible was eventually sold in a transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $838 million. Kurt was also previously the President of IntegraCore LLC, where he managed over 1,500 employees.

Randy May, CEO of RiskOn, stated, "We are excited to bring Kurt on as he has demonstrated a strong ability to lead, manage, and motivate diverse teams to achieve positive results and significant changes within his previous organizations.”

About RiskOn International, Inc.

Founded in 2011, the Company owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., including the BitNile.com metaverse platform (the "Platform”). The Platform, which went live to the public on March 1, 2023, allows users to engage with a new social networking community and purchase both digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. RiskOn recently formed GuyCare to open specialized men’s healthcare clinics. In addition, the Company also owns approximately 66% of Wolf Energy Services Inc. (OTCQB: WOEN) indirectly and approximately 70% of White River Energy Corp (OTCQB: WTRV) directly.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RiskOn International will not undertake any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the acceptance of the Platform by individuals, competition with much larger companies operating metaverses and RiskOn International’s ability to raise capital, investors should review risk factors, that could affect RiskOn International’s business and financial results which are included in RiskOn International’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.riskonint.com.

