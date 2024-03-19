RiskOn International Subsidiary, GuyCare, Inc., Announces Nationwide Expansion Through New Telemedicine Initiative

RiskOn International, Inc. (OTC: ROII) ("RiskOn,” or the "Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, GuyCare, Inc. ("GuyCare”), is expanding its service offerings nationwide through the launching of its Telemedicine program. Currently, GuyCare operates one clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah. GuyCare is focused on fulfilling the need for specialized men’s healthcare through focusing on discreet, confidential, and effective healthcare solutions.

GuyCare’s goal for its telemedicine program is, subject to having obtained all requisite regulatory approvals, to be operational in all fifty states by the year-end 2024. The rollout of its telemedicine program along with the planned expansion of its physical clinics will help GuyCare achieve its mission of helping men across the United States become the best version of themselves. "Our anticipated expansion, provided that our plans can be effectuated as currently expected, would be supported by the capabilities afforded to us through our parent company, RiskOn, and thereby enable us to extend our reach as well as offer essential health benefits to men across the country. We are excited to serve a long-underserved portion of the men’s healthcare market,” stated Kurt Flygare, CEO of GuyCare.

The Company’s CEO, Milton "Todd” Ault III stated, "Kurt and the GuyCare team have demonstrated the need for a company like GuyCare through the generation of sales at its Salt Lake City location. We are excited to support GuyCare and its operations as it seeks to expand across the country through its new telemedicine initiative.”

About RiskOn International, Inc.

Founded in 2011, the Company operates a SaaS platform called askROI.com, which is designed to improve the way businesses and individuals manage and access their data. askROI.com is a unique, generative AI-driven platform engineered to provide pertinent and unique data insights through integration with business specific data that pushes beyond the conventional uses of existing LLMs. The Company also owns 100% of BitNile.com, Inc., which operates a metaverse platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes,” "plans,” "anticipates,” "projects,” "estimates,” "expects,” "intends,” "strategy,” "future,” "opportunity,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and RiskOn will not undertake any obligation to update any of these statements publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. In addition to risks relating to the acceptance of the Platform by individuals, competition with much larger companies operating metaverses and RiskOn’s ability to raise capital, investors should review risk factors, that could affect RiskOn’s business and financial results which are included in RiskOn’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All such filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.riskonint.com.

