Rivian Hires Mike Johnson as Chief Information Security Officer

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced it has hired Mike Johnson as its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Johnson joins Rivian from Fastly where he was CISO for over 3 years, securing the network and platform of the edge cloud company.

Johnson’s cybersecurity career spans more than 25 years, starting with prototyping intrusion detection systems for battlefield networks. Prior to Fastly, he served as ride-sharing company Lyft’s first CISO. Before Lyft, he spent nine years at Salesforce in various roles, ultimately building and growing their world class Detection and Response organization.

Johnson currently serves on the Board of Directors for the non-profit Shadowserver Foundation, which gathers and analyzes data on malicious Internet activity. He also co-hosts the CISO Series podcast and is a frequent guest on industry podcasts.

Mike Johnson, CISO, Rivian, said:

"What a time to be joining Rivian! As Rivian enters this new phase of its growth, ensuring the security of the owners' vehicles and data is critical. I'm excited to empower Rivian to accelerate while living up to our cyber security promises. I am inspired by Rivian's mission to keep the world adventurous forever and proud to be able to play a part in this mission.

Diane Lye, Chief Information Officer, Rivian, said:

"Mike brings an impressive track record of building and leading Cybersecurity programs across multiple different industries and is a thought-leader in this rapidly evolving space. I am delighted that he has chosen to join Rivian at this time in our growth.”

About Rivian:

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships. Learn more about the company, products, and careers at www.rivian.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230405005649/en/