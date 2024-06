Rivian Introduces Second-Generation Vehicles. With the Stock Down 50% Year to Date, Could They Help the Stock Rally?

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had a difficult 2024 thus far, with the stock nearly cut in half this year. However, with the electric vehicle (EV) maker introducing its second generation of vehicles, the stock's fortunes could be about to change.Let's take a look a Rivian's next-generation models and see why their introduction could help turn around the beleaguered stock.Rivian just introduced its second-generation models of its popular R1S SUV and R1T truck. While the next-generation vehicles look similar on the outside to their predecessors that were introduced in 2021, the company has made major overhauls with the internal designs of the vehicles.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel