RLI Announces Product Leadership Retirement and Promotions

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Corp. announced today the retirement and promotion of several product leaders.

Dennis Drees, Vice President, Casualty Brokerage, announced he will retire February 14, 2023, following a successful 42-year career in the insurance industry. Drees joined RLI in 1994 as Director, Casualty and served in various leadership roles before being promoted to his current role in 2014.

"Throughout his tenure, Dennis’ leadership and expertise have been invaluable to the success of RLI’s casualty business,” said RLI President & CEO Craig Kliethermes. "We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Following Drees’ retirement, Bob Hartje, currently Vice President, Excess Liability will assume the role of Vice President, Casualty Brokerage. In his new role, Hartje will be responsible for the executive leadership of RLI’s Casualty Brokerage business, which offers tailored casualty and liability insurance solutions to a wide range of customers – from small businesses to large corporations. Hartje has 38 years of industry experience. Since joining RLI in 2013, he has held a variety of casualty underwriting leadership positions. Hartje holds a bachelor’s degree from Keene State College.

Chris Hughs, Assistant Vice President, Casualty has been promoted to Vice President, General Liability effective January 1, 2023. In his new role, Hughs will be responsible for the executive leadership of RLI’s General Liability business, which offers excess and surplus coverage to protect commercial businesses from a broad range of general liability and product liability exposures. Hughs has 28 years of industry experience. Since joining RLI in 1997, he has held a variety of casualty underwriting leadership positions. Hughs holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University.

Chris Gleason, Assistant Vice President, Contract Surety has been promoted to Vice President, Contract Surety effective January 1, 2023. In his new role, Gleason will be responsible for the executive leadership of RLI’s Contract Surety business, which offers customized contractors’ performance, payment and supply bond solutions to small- and medium-sized contractors. Gleason has 34 years of industry experience. Since joining RLI in 2003, he has held a variety of contract surety underwriting leadership positions. Gleason holds a bachelor’s degree from Miami University.

"I want to congratulate all three of our product leaders who are assuming expanded leadership roles. Their extensive industry and product expertise highlight the strength and depth of our team,” said Kliethermes. "I’m confident they will continue to help move our business forward and positively impact our customers and company.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 47 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 26 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

