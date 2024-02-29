RLI Names Kerrick Porter as Vice President, Executive Products Group

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) announced the promotion of Kerrick Porter to Vice President, RLI Executive Products Group, effective May 17, 2024. In his new role, Porter will assume executive leadership and oversight responsibility of the group, which offers comprehensive professional liability coverages for the executive suite. He replaces Chad Berberich, who will be retiring on May 17 after 21 years of dedicated service to RLI.

Porter joined RLI in 2007 as Senior Underwriter and was promoted to Assistant Vice President – Central Zone, Executive Products Group in 2012. He brings more than 20 years of industry experience to his new role, and holds the Registered Professional Liability Underwriter and Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designations. Porter earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas at San Antonio, an MBA from Texas Tech University – Rawls College of Business and completed the Executive Education Program at the Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business.

"Kerrick brings a wealth of technical underwriting, product and industry expertise to his new role,” said RLI Corp. Chief Operating Officer Jen Klobnak. "I am confident that Kerrick will position the Executive Products Group for ongoing success and ensure we continue to deliver superior insurance solutions and service to customers in this market.”

ABOUT RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ "Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 48 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 28 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit www.rlicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240229807200/en/