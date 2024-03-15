Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024 14:00:00

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2024

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share of beneficial interest. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024.

The Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024.

About Us
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

For additional information or to receive press releases via email, please visit our website:
http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com

