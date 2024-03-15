|
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividends for First Quarter of 2024
RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share of beneficial interest. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024.
The Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.
