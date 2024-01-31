31.01.2024 14:00:00

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the 2023 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s holders of its common shares of beneficial interest and Series A Preferred Shares during the year ended December 31, 2023.

The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 74965L101):

Record Date Payment Date Total
Distribution Per
Share		 Total Distribution
Allocable to 2023		 Ordinary
Non-Qualifying
Dividend		 Qualifying
Dividend		 Eligible
Sec. 199A
Dividend
 

12/31/2022

1/17/2023

$0.0500

$0.0500

$0.0450

$0.0050

$0.0450

3/31/2023

4/17/2023

$0.0800

$0.0800

$0.0720

$0.0080

$0.0720

6/30/2023

7/17/2023

$0.0800

$0.0800

$0.0720

$0.0080

$0.0720

9/29/2023

10/16/2023

$0.1000

$0.1000

$0.0900

$0.0100

$0.0900

12/29/2023

1/16/2024

$0.1000

$0.1000

$0.0900

$0.0100

$0.0900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

$0.4100

$0.4100

$0.3690

$0.0410

$0.3690

Percent

 

 

 

90%

10%

 

Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 74965L200):

Record Date Payment Date Total
Distribution Per
Share		 Total Distribution
Allocable to 2023		 Ordinary
Non-Qualifying
Dividend		 Qualifying
Dividend		 Eligible
Sec. 199A
Dividend
 

12/31/2022

1/31/2023

$0.4875

$0.4875

$0.43875

$0.04875

$0.43875

3/31/2023

4/28/2023

$0.4875

$0.4875

$0.43875

$0.04875

$0.43875

6/30/2023

7/31/2023

$0.4875

$0.4875

$0.43875

$0.04875

$0.43875

9/29/2023

10/31/2023

$0.4875

$0.4875

$0.43875

$0.04875

$0.43875

12/29/2023

1/31/2024

$0.4875

$0.4875

$0.43875

$0.04875

$0.43875

 
Total

$2.4375

$2.4375

$2.19375

$0.24375

$2.19375

Percent

 

 

90%

10%

 

The information presented above is based on preliminary results and is subject to correction or adjustment when the Company’s filings are completed. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment.

About Us

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

