RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the 2023 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s holders of its common shares of beneficial interest and Series A Preferred Shares during the year ended December 31, 2023.

The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Common Stock (CUSIP # 74965L101):

Record Date Payment Date Total

Distribution Per

Share Total Distribution

Allocable to 2023 Ordinary

Non-Qualifying

Dividend Qualifying

Dividend Eligible

Sec. 199A

Dividend 12/31/2022 1/17/2023 $0.0500 $0.0500 $0.0450 $0.0050 $0.0450 3/31/2023 4/17/2023 $0.0800 $0.0800 $0.0720 $0.0080 $0.0720 6/30/2023 7/17/2023 $0.0800 $0.0800 $0.0720 $0.0080 $0.0720 9/29/2023 10/16/2023 $0.1000 $0.1000 $0.0900 $0.0100 $0.0900 12/29/2023 1/16/2024 $0.1000 $0.1000 $0.0900 $0.0100 $0.0900 Total $0.4100 $0.4100 $0.3690 $0.0410 $0.3690 Percent 90% 10%

Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 74965L200):

Record Date Payment Date Total

Distribution Per

Share Total Distribution

Allocable to 2023 Ordinary

Non-Qualifying

Dividend Qualifying

Dividend Eligible

Sec. 199A

Dividend 12/31/2022 1/31/2023 $0.4875 $0.4875 $0.43875 $0.04875 $0.43875 3/31/2023 4/28/2023 $0.4875 $0.4875 $0.43875 $0.04875 $0.43875 6/30/2023 7/31/2023 $0.4875 $0.4875 $0.43875 $0.04875 $0.43875 9/29/2023 10/31/2023 $0.4875 $0.4875 $0.43875 $0.04875 $0.43875 12/29/2023 1/31/2024 $0.4875 $0.4875 $0.43875 $0.04875 $0.43875 Total $2.4375 $2.4375 $2.19375 $0.24375 $2.19375 Percent 90% 10%

The information presented above is based on preliminary results and is subject to correction or adjustment when the Company’s filings are completed. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.

