|
31.01.2024 14:00:00
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends
RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced the 2023 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s holders of its common shares of beneficial interest and Series A Preferred Shares during the year ended December 31, 2023.
The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:
Common Stock (CUSIP # 74965L101):
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Total
Distribution Per
Share
|Total Distribution
Allocable to 2023
|Ordinary
Non-Qualifying
Dividend
|Qualifying
Dividend
|Eligible
Sec. 199A
Dividend
|
12/31/2022
|
1/17/2023
|
$0.0500
|
$0.0500
|
$0.0450
|
$0.0050
|
$0.0450
|
3/31/2023
|
4/17/2023
|
$0.0800
|
$0.0800
|
$0.0720
|
$0.0080
|
$0.0720
|
6/30/2023
|
7/17/2023
|
$0.0800
|
$0.0800
|
$0.0720
|
$0.0080
|
$0.0720
|
9/29/2023
|
10/16/2023
|
$0.1000
|
$0.1000
|
$0.0900
|
$0.0100
|
$0.0900
|
12/29/2023
|
1/16/2024
|
$0.1000
|
$0.1000
|
$0.0900
|
$0.0100
|
$0.0900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$0.4100
|
$0.4100
|
$0.3690
|
$0.0410
|
$0.3690
|
Percent
|
|
|
|
90%
|
10%
|
Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 74965L200):
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|Total
Distribution Per
Share
|Total Distribution
Allocable to 2023
|Ordinary
Non-Qualifying
Dividend
|Qualifying
Dividend
|Eligible
Sec. 199A
Dividend
|
12/31/2022
|
1/31/2023
|
$0.4875
|
$0.4875
|
$0.43875
|
$0.04875
|
$0.43875
|
3/31/2023
|
4/28/2023
|
$0.4875
|
$0.4875
|
$0.43875
|
$0.04875
|
$0.43875
|
6/30/2023
|
7/31/2023
|
$0.4875
|
$0.4875
|
$0.43875
|
$0.04875
|
$0.43875
|
9/29/2023
|
10/31/2023
|
$0.4875
|
$0.4875
|
$0.43875
|
$0.04875
|
$0.43875
|
12/29/2023
|
1/31/2024
|
$0.4875
|
$0.4875
|
$0.43875
|
$0.04875
|
$0.43875
|Total
|
$2.4375
|
$2.4375
|
$2.19375
|
$0.24375
|
$2.19375
|Percent
|
|
|
90%
|
10%
|
The information presented above is based on preliminary results and is subject to correction or adjustment when the Company’s filings are completed. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment.
About Us
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240130141859/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RLJ Lodging Trust Shs of Benef Interestmehr Nachrichten
|
31.10.23
|Ausblick: RLJ Lodging Trust stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: RLJ Lodging Trust stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.23
|Ausblick: RLJ Lodging Trust legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu RLJ Lodging Trust Shs of Benef Interestmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RLJ Lodging Trust Shs of Benef Interest
|11,80
|1,90%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Sitzung: US-Anleger schicken Börsen mit Plus in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt büßte am Donnerstag ein. Der DAX zeigte sich mit Abgaben. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.