RLJ Lodging Trust Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights

Portfolio Comparable RevPAR of $137.88; an increase of 1.0% from last year

Total Revenue of $324.4 million; an increase of 3.1% from last year

Net income of $4.7 million

Comparable Hotel EBITDA of $88.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $79.6 million

Adjusted FFO per diluted common share and unit of $0.33

Addressed all 2024 debt maturities

"Our first quarter RevPAR growth came in line with our expectations given the holiday shift and we once again exceeded the industry while gaining market share,” commented Leslie D. Hale, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our outperformance relative to the industry continues to underscore the strong positioning of our urban-centric portfolio which is benefiting from steady improvement in business transient demand and increasing international travel, in addition to solid group and healthy urban leisure. Our growth is being further aided by the strong returns we are generating from our conversions and ROI initiatives which bolster our confidence in our next wave of conversions that are on track to be completed this year. We expect our momentum to be driven by positive trends that are disproportionately benefiting urban markets, the continuing ramp up of our completed conversions and our strong balance sheet that provides significant optionality, all of which demonstrate our multiple channels of growth.”

The prefix "comparable” as defined by the Company, denotes operating results which include results for periods prior to its ownership and excludes sold hotels. Explanations of EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA Margin, FFO, and Adjusted FFO, as well as reconciliations of those measures to net income or loss, if applicable, are included within this release.

Financial and Operating Highlights ($ in thousands, except ADR, RevPAR, Change, and per share amounts) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change Operational Overview: (1) Comparable ADR $ 198.84 $ 199.07 (0.1 )% Comparable Occupancy 69.3 % 68.5 % 1.2 % Comparable RevPAR $ 137.88 $ 136.45 1.0 % Financial Overview: Total Revenue $ 324,410 $ 314,503 3.1 % Comparable Hotel Revenue $ 324,392 $ 314,488 3.1 % Net Income $ 4,746 $ 10,514 (54.9 )% Comparable Hotel EBITDA $ 88,855 $ 90,926 (2.3 )% Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin 27.4 % 28.9 % (152) bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,594 $ 82,685 (3.7 )% Adjusted FFO $ 51,854 $ 56,080 (7.5 )% Adjusted FFO Per Diluted Common Share and Unit $ 0.33 $ 0.35 (5.7 )% Note: (1) Comparable statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of March 31, 2024.

Acquisition

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company completed the purchase of the 304-room Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill for a purchase price of approximately $125 million, which was previously subject to a ground lease that expired in 2028. The Company funded the acquisition with existing cash on hand.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, the Company had approximately $1.0 billion of total liquidity, comprising approximately $350.2 million of unrestricted cash and $600.0 million available under its revolving credit facility, and $2.2 billion of debt outstanding.

In April 2024, the Company drew $200.0 million under its $600 million revolving credit facility and utilized the proceeds to repay $200.0 million of maturing mortgage debt.

In April 2024, the Company exercised its options to extend $181.0 million of mortgage loans to April 2025.

Dividends

The Company’s Board of Trustees declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.10 per common share of beneficial interest of the Company. The dividend was paid on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024.

The Company's Board of Trustees declared a first quarter cash dividend of $0.4875 on the Company’s Series A Preferred Shares. The dividend was paid on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 29, 2024.

Outlook

The company is reaffirming its annual outlook for all hotels owned as of May 1, 2024:

FY 2024 Comparable RevPAR Growth 2.5% to 5.5% Comparable Hotel EBITDA $395.0M to $425.0M Adjusted EBITDA $360.0M to $390.0M Adjusted FFO per diluted share $1.55 to $1.75

Additionally, the Company's full year 2024 outlook includes:

Net interest expense of $91.0 million to $93.0 million.

Capital expenditures related to renovations in the range of $100.0 million to $120.0 million.

Diluted weighted average common shares and units of 155.5 million.

Cash G&A of $35.0 million to $36.0 million.

The Company expects second quarter RevPAR growth to be below the mid-point of the full-year range, due to a soft April.

No future acquisitions, dispositions, financings, or share repurchases are incorporated into the Company's outlook and could result in a material change to the Company's outlook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This information contains certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, that are "forward looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the use of the words "believe,” "project,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "estimate,” "plan,” "may,” "will,” "will continue,” "intend,” "should,” "may,” or similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and urges investors to carefully review the disclosures the Company makes concerning risks and uncertainties in the sections entitled "Risk Factors,” "Forward-Looking Statements,” and "Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, which will be filed on May 2, 2024, as well as risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RLJ Lodging Trust

Non-GAAP and Accounting Commentary

Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("Non-GAAP”) Financial Measures

The Company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, (4) EBITDAre, (5) Adjusted EBITDA, (6) Hotel EBITDA, and (7) Hotel EBITDA Margin. These Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss as a measure of its operating performance. FFO, Adjusted FFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel EBITDA, and Hotel EBITDA Margin, as calculated by the Company, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company defines such terms.

Funds From Operations ("FFO”)

The Company calculates Funds from Operations ("FFO”) in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which defines FFO as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, the cumulative effect of changes in accounting principles, plus depreciation and amortization, and adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have instead historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most real estate industry investors consider FFO to be helpful in evaluating a real estate company’s operations. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between real estate investment trusts ("REITs”), even though FFO does not represent an amount that accrues directly to common shareholders.

The Company’s calculation of FFO may not be comparable to measures calculated by other companies who do not use the NAREIT definition of FFO or do not calculate FFO per diluted share in accordance with NAREIT guidance. Additionally, FFO may not be helpful when comparing the Company to non-REITs. The Company presents FFO attributable to common shareholders, which includes unitholders of limited partnership interest ("OP units”) in RLJ Lodging Trust, L.P., the Company’s operating partnership, because the OP units may be redeemed for common shares of the Company. The Company believes it is meaningful for the investor to understand FFO attributable to all common shares and OP units.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA”) is defined as net income or loss excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) income tax expense; and (3) depreciation and amortization expense. The Company considers EBITDA useful to an investor in evaluating and facilitating comparisons of its operating performance between periods and between REITs by removing the impact of its capital structure (primarily interest expense) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization expense) from its operating results. In addition, EBITDA is used as one measure in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

In addition to EBITDA, the Company presents EBITDAre in accordance with NAREIT guidelines, which defines EBITDAre as net income or loss (calculated in accordance with GAAP) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, gains or losses from sales of real estate, impairment, and adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures. The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDAre provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's operating performance and can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and between REITs.

Adjustments to FFO and EBITDA

The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for certain items that the Company considers outside the normal course of operations. The Company believes that Adjusted FFO, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDAre provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding its ongoing operating performance that, when considered with net income or loss, FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre, are beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company's operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO, EBITDA, and EBITDAre for the following items:

Transaction Costs: The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period

The Company excludes transaction costs expensed during the period Pre-Opening Costs: The Company excludes certain costs related to pre-opening of hotels

The Company excludes certain costs related to pre-opening of hotels Non-Cash Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income tax expense or benefit, and non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges

The Company excludes the effect of certain non-cash items such as the amortization of share-based compensation, non-cash income tax expense or benefit, and non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges Other Non-Operational Expenses: The Company excludes the effect of certain non-operational expenses representing income and expenses outside the normal course of operations

Hotel EBITDA and Hotel EBITDA Margin

With respect to Consolidated Hotel EBITDA, the Company believes that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses and certain non-cash items provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and operators have direct control. The Company believes property-level results provide investors with supplemental information about the ongoing operational performance of the Company’s hotels and the effectiveness of third-party management companies.

Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA margin include prior ownership information provided by the sellers of the hotels for periods prior to our acquisition of the hotels and excludes results from sold hotels as applicable.

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Investment in hotel properties, net $ 4,249,341 $ 4,136,216 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 7,632 7,398 Cash and cash equivalents 350,237 516,675 Restricted cash reserves 40,721 38,652 Hotel and other receivables, net of allowance of $270 and $265, respectively 26,754 26,163 Lease right-of-use assets 132,276 136,140 Prepaid expense and other assets 82,896 58,051 Total assets $ 4,889,857 $ 4,919,295 Liabilities and Equity Debt, net $ 2,221,833 $ 2,220,778 Accounts payable and other liabilities 138,634 147,819 Advance deposits and deferred revenue 36,140 32,281 Lease liabilities 120,290 122,588 Accrued interest 12,824 22,539 Distributions payable 22,570 22,500 Total liabilities 2,552,291 2,568,505 Equity Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 12,950,000 shares authorized; 12,879,475 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value of $328,266, at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 366,936 366,936 Common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized; 155,819,434 and 155,297,829 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 1,558 1,553 Additional paid-in capital 3,002,588 3,000,894 Distributions in excess of net earnings (1,072,125 ) (1,055,183 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 24,944 22,662 Total shareholders’ equity 2,323,901 2,336,862 Noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 6,220 6,294 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 7,445 7,634 Total noncontrolling interest 13,665 13,928 Total equity 2,337,566 2,350,790 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,889,857 $ 4,919,295 Note: The corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues Operating revenues Room revenue $ 266,630 $ 260,832 Food and beverage revenue 35,689 33,288 Other revenue 22,091 20,383 Total revenues 324,410 314,503 Expenses Operating expenses Room expense 69,386 66,051 Food and beverage expense 28,627 26,137 Management and franchise fee expense 25,655 26,182 Other operating expenses 89,809 82,624 Total property operating expenses 213,477 200,994 Depreciation and amortization 44,679 44,996 Property tax, insurance and other 27,834 24,648 General and administrative 15,105 13,656 Transaction costs 14 20 Total operating expenses 301,109 284,314 Other income, net 3,191 849 Interest income 4,787 3,664 Interest expense (26,458 ) (24,130 ) Income before equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 4,821 10,572 Equity in income from unconsolidated joint ventures 234 281 Income before income tax expense 5,055 10,853 Income tax expense (309 ) (339 ) Net income 4,746 10,514 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 2 (17 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 189 148 Net income attributable to RLJ 4,937 10,645 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (1,342 ) $ 4,366 Basic per common share data: Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders - basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average number of common shares 152,970,215 159,483,268 Diluted per common share data: Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 Weighted-average number of common shares 152,970,215 160,143,748 Note: The Statements of Comprehensive Income and corresponding notes to the consolidated financial statements can be found in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Funds from Operations (FFO) Attributable to Common Shareholders and Unitholders For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 4,746 $ 10,514 Preferred dividends (6,279 ) (6,279 ) Depreciation and amortization 44,679 44,996 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 189 148 Adjustments related to consolidated joint venture (1) (46 ) (43 ) Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture (2) 229 237 FFO 43,518 49,573 Transaction costs 14 20 Pre-opening costs (3) 75 222 Amortization of share-based compensation 6,434 5,692 Non-cash interest expense related to discontinued interest rate hedges 482 482 Other expenses (4) 1,331 91 Adjusted FFO $ 51,854 $ 56,080 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-basic $ 0.34 $ 0.35 Adjusted FFO per common share and unit-diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.35 Basic weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (5) 153,742 160,255 Diluted weighted-average common shares and units outstanding (5) 155,001 160,916

Notes:

Includes depreciation and amortization expense allocated to the noncontrolling interest in the consolidated joint venture. Includes our ownership interest in the depreciation and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint venture. Represents expenses related to the brand conversions of certain hotel properties prior to opening. Represents expenses and income outside of the normal course of operations. Includes 0.8 million weighted-average operating partnership units for the three month period ended March 31, 2024 and 2023.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 4,746 $ 10,514 Depreciation and amortization 44,679 44,996 Interest expense, net of interest income 21,671 20,466 Income tax expense 309 339 Adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture (1) 335 345 EBITDA and EBITDAre 71,740 76,660 Transaction costs 14 20 Pre-opening costs (2) 75 222 Amortization of share-based compensation 6,434 5,692 Other expenses (3) 1,331 91 Adjusted EBITDA 79,594 82,685 General and administrative 8,671 7,964 Other corporate adjustments 666 470 Consolidated Hotel EBITDA 88,931 91,119 Comparable adjustments - income from sold hotels (76 ) (193 ) Comparable Hotel EBITDA $ 88,855 $ 90,926

Notes: Comparable statistics reflect the Company's 96 hotel portfolio owned as of March 31, 2024.

Includes our ownership interest in the interest, depreciation, and amortization expense of the unconsolidated joint venture. Represents expenses related to the brand conversions of certain hotel properties prior to opening. Represents expenses and income outside of the normal course of operations.

RLJ Lodging Trust Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Amounts in thousands except margin data) (unaudited) Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin For the three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Total revenue $ 324,410 $ 314,503 Other corporate adjustments / non-hotel revenue (18 ) (15 ) Comparable Hotel Revenue $ 324,392 $ 314,488 Comparable Hotel EBITDA $ 88,855 $ 90,926 Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin 27.4 % 28.9 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Consolidated Debt Summary (Amounts in thousands except interest data) (unaudited) Loan Base Term

(Years) Maturity

(incl. extensions) Floating / Fixed (1) Interest Rate (2) Balance as of

March 31, 2024 (3) Mortgage Debt Mortgage loan - 1 hotel 10 Jan 2029 Fixed 5.06 % $ 25,000 Mortgage loan - 7 hotels (4) 3 Apr 2024 Floating 5.94 % 200,000 Mortgage loan - 3 hotels (5) 5 Apr 2026 Floating 5.03 % 96,000 Mortgage loan - 4 hotels (5) 5 Apr 2026 Floating 5.61 % 85,000 Weighted Average / Mortgage Total 5.60 % $ 406,000 Corporate Debt Revolver (4) 4 May 2028 Floating — $ — $225 Million Term Loan Maturing 2026 3 May 2028 Floating 2.97 % 225,000 $200 Million Term Loan Maturing 2026 3 January 2028 Floating 4.82 % 200,000 $400 Million Term Loan Maturing 2025 5 May 2025 Floating 4.48 % 400,000 $500 Million Senior Notes due 2026 5 July 2026 Fixed 3.75 % 500,000 $500 Million Senior Notes due 2029 8 September 2029 Fixed 4.00 % 500,000 Weighted Average / Corporate Total 4.00 % $ 1,825,000 Weighted Average / Total 4.29 % $ 2,231,000

Notes:

The floating interest rate is hedged, or partially hedged, with an interest rate swap. Interest rates as of March 31, 2024, inclusive of the impact of interest rate hedges. Excludes the impact of fair value adjustments and deferred financing costs. As of March 31, 2024, there was $600.0 million of borrowing capacity on the Revolver, which is charged an unused commitment fee of 0.25% annually. In April 2024, the Company borrowed $200.0 million under the Revolver and utilized the proceeds to repay a $200.0 million maturing mortgage loan, reducing the remaining capacity on the Revolver to $400.0 million. This mortgage loan provides two one-year extension options, subject to certain conditions. In April 2024, the Company satisfied the conditions required to exercise the first one-year extension option on this mortgage loan to extend the maturity to April 2025, with a second one-year extension option still remaining.

