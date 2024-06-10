|
RLJ Lodging Trust Sets Dates for Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
RLJ Lodging Trust (the "Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the markets close on August 1, 2024. The Company will also host a conference call on August 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The Company recommends that you dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3982 or (201) 493-6780 for international participants and requesting RLJ Lodging Trust’s second quarter earnings conference call.
A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 2, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 16, 2024. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers and entering pin number 13747116.
A live webcast of the conference call will also be available online at the Company’s website, http://www.rljlodgingtrust.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available online through the Company’s Investor Relations section.
About Us
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels.
